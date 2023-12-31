US destroyer shoots down two anti-ship ballistic missiles launched from Yemen

An American destroyer shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles launched from Yemen on Saturday while responding to a distress call from a container ship damaged in another attack, as announced by the US military.



The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated on social media that the missiles were fired from territories controlled by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. It added that this marked the 23rd attack on merchant ships since November 19.



According to the US Central Command, the destroyers USS Gravely and USS Laboon responded to the request for assistance from the Danish container ship "Maersk Hangzhou," flying the flag of Singapore, which reported being hit by a missile in the Red Sea.



The US Central Command further stated that during this rescue operation, the USS Gravely intercepted two missiles "launched towards US ships."



The Houthi rebels have carried out a series of drone and missile attacks on ships they claim are "linked to Israel," posing a threat to global trade.



The rebels state that they will continue such actions until enough food and medicine enter the Gaza Strip, which is under Israeli bombardment and blockade in response to an unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israeli territory on October 7.



Iran acknowledges its political support for the Houthi rebels, who have been at war since 2014 against the internationally recognized Yemeni government. However, Tehran denies providing them with military equipment.



AFP