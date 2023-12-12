Paris demands ‘clarification of all circumstances’ on Oct 13 attack on journalists in south Lebanon

2023-12-12 | 07:49
Paris demands ‘clarification of all circumstances’ on Oct 13 attack on journalists in south Lebanon
Paris demands ‘clarification of all circumstances’ on Oct 13 attack on journalists in south Lebanon

On Tuesday, the French Foreign Ministry called for "clarification of all circumstances" surrounding the strike that resulted in the death of a journalist from Reuters and the injury of others, including photographers from Agence France-Presse, in southern Lebanon on Oct 13.

In a release, the French Foreign Ministry stated, "France recalls the necessity of respecting international humanitarian law, which is an international and ethical commitment that includes the protection of civilians, especially journalists who should be able to pursue their profession freely and safely."

An investigation conducted by AFP, with its results published on Thursday, revealed that the strike resulted from a shell fired by an Israeli tank.

AFP

