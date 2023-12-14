UNRWA: People stop aid trucks as hunger spreads in Gaza

Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), stated on Thursday that people suffering from hunger are stopping aid trucks in Gaza, and providing assistance to individuals in shelters is becoming more difficult due to overcrowding outside.



During a refugee event in Geneva, Lazzarini told journalists, "People are stopping aid trucks, taking the food, and eating it immediately."



He added, "Hunger has emerged in the past few weeks, and we are meeting more and more people who have not eaten for a day or two or three days."



Reuters