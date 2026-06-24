Israeli defense minister says 'no US demand' to withdraw from Lebanon

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Wednesday that the United States has not demanded that Israel withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon, a condition reportedly set by Tehran in ceasefire negotiations.



"We have announced that in any case we are not withdrawing and, as of this moment -- and this is a diplomatic achievement -- there is no American demand for Israel to withdraw from Lebanon," Katz said in an interview at a convention of local leaders in Tel Aviv.



When asked if the army would adhere to such a U.S. request if it arrived, Katz said he told U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told U.S. President Donald Trump that "we are there to protect the residents of the north."



AFP



