France completes troop withdrawal from Niger

The French forces completed their withdrawal from Niger on Friday, as announced by the Nigerien army during a ceremony held in Niamey to mark the conclusion of a ten-year military presence dedicated to combating jihadists.



Lieutenant Slim Ibrahim stated, "Today's date represents the end of the process of disengagement of French forces in the Sahel region." A journalist from Agence France-Presse witnessed the aircraft carrying the last of these soldiers taking off.



AFP