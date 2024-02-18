News
Ukraine troops withdraw from Avdiivka, Putin hails 'important victory'
World News
2024-02-18 | 01:25
High views
Share
Share
6
min
Ukraine troops withdraw from Avdiivka, Putin hails 'important victory'
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the capture of Avdiivka "an important victory" after Ukraine's military chief said on Saturday that his troops withdrew from the devastated town in the east of the country after months of intense combat.
Although the Russian defense ministry said that Ukrainian units were still entrenched at the town's coke plant, the advance on Avdiivka was Moscow's biggest advance since it took the city of Bakhmut last May.
It came days before the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and amidst Ukraine's acute shortages of ammunition, with fresh US military aid delayed for months in Congress.
It is also the clearest sign yet of how the tide of the war has turned in Moscow's favor after a Ukrainian counteroffensive failed to break through Russian lines last year.
"The head of state congratulated Russian soldiers on this success, an important victory," the Kremlin said in a statement on its website.
US President Joe Biden warned this week that Avdiivka could fall to Russian forces because of ammunition shortages following months of Republican congressional opposition to a new US military aid package for Kyiv.
A White House statement on Saturday said Biden called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to underscore the US commitment to continue supporting Ukraine and reiterated the need for Congress to pass the package to resupply Ukrainian forces urgently.
The White House said the withdrawal had been forced upon Ukraine "by dwindling supplies as a result of congressional inaction," which had forced Ukrainian soldiers to ration ammunition and resulted in "Russia's first notable gains in months."
Capturing the city will likely give Russia a morale boost ahead of Putin's bid for re-election next month, which he will surely win.
It is also seen as another step towards securing Moscow's hold on the regional center of Donetsk, about 20 km (12 miles) to the east, held by Russian and pro-Russian forces since 2014.
Russia has not given details of its losses in the brutal fighting, but Ukrainian officials and Western military analysts say its advances have come at a staggering cost in terms of personnel and armored vehicles.
Putin's Telegram paid tribute to soldiers who had died in the campaign: "Eternal glory to the heroes who fell in fulfilling the tasks of the special military operation!"
Also, it seems that Russia still does not have complete control of the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical plant on the northwestern edge of the town.
Ukraine's largest coke producer before the war and now in ruins, it has been the Avdiivka's last stronghold.
"Measures are being taken to clear the city of militants completely and to block Ukrainian units that have left the city and are entrenched at the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant," Russian Defence Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a video published on the ministry's Telegram channel.
Addressing the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy, who praised his troops for "exhausting" Russian forces in Avdiivka, implored his Western allies to step up military aid supplies and suggested a lack of weapons partly caused the withdrawal.
"Now, (the military) will replenish; they will wait for the relevant weapons, of which there simply weren't enough, simply aren't enough," he said.
"Russia has long-range weapons, while we simply don't have enough."
In a post on X, Zelenskyy expressed hope that the US Congress would make a "wise decision."
"We discussed the current frontline situation," he said of his call with Biden. "I am grateful to have President Biden's full support."
Zelenskyy said he had met in Munich with a delegation of Republican and Democratic US House of Representatives members.
"We hope that the House of Representatives will make decisions to ensure further US support for Ukraine," he said. "We must win this war."
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said Avdiivka showed the need for modern air defense systems to counter guided bombs and long-range weapons to destroy enemy formations. He said artillery shells were also needed.
Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, who took command of the Ukrainian military in a major shake-up last week, said Ukrainian forces had moved back to more secure positions outside the town, which had a pre-war population of 32,000, "to avoid encirclement and preserve the lives and health of servicemen."
Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade, which officials say was deployed to Avdiivka this week, said on Telegram that it had pulled back to prepared positions on the outskirts of Avdiivka and evened out the front line.
"At this time, the Russians are not slowing down their assault. We keep holding the line in the area of Avdiivka," it said.
Avdiivka has borne the brunt of mounting offensive pressure by Russia in the east since October, as wavering Western military aid has compounded the fatigue of Ukrainian troops fighting since early 2022.
Ukraine's positions had looked fraught for weeks.
The Third Assault Brigade, a prominent infantry assault unit, was rushed to the town this week to help reinforce troops as other Ukrainian forces pulled back from its southeast.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Russia
Avdiivka
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vladimir Putin
