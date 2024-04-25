News
The US sends officials to Niger to discuss withdrawal of troops
World News
2024-04-25 | 01:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The US sends officials to Niger to discuss withdrawal of troops
The United States will send a delegation to Niger on Thursday to begin direct talks with officials in Niamey regarding the withdrawal of over a thousand American soldiers from the country governed by the military.
Niger has been a key base for regional counterterrorism operations, but the military council that ousted the country's president last year announced in March that it was terminating the military cooperation agreement with Washington.
Last week, the United States announced that it had agreed to withdraw its forces within the week and would send a delegation to Niamey within days.
US Ambassador to Niger Kathleen FitzGibbon and Major General Ken Ekman, Director of Strategy, Engagement and Programs for US Africa Command, are scheduled to meet with representatives of the Nigerien government on April 25th "to initiate discussions on an orderly and responsible withdrawal of US forces from Niger," according to the US State Department on Wednesday.
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that other officials in the Pentagon will hold follow-up meetings in Niamey next week, and Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell will visit Niger "in the coming months to discuss ongoing cooperation in areas of mutual interest."
He added that the United States is proud of the security cooperation and "shared sacrifices" between American and Nigerien forces that have contributed to the stability of the region.
Miller noted that since discussions began last year with the ruling "National Committee for Safeguarding the Homeland" in Niger, "we have been unable to reach an understanding."
US officials affirmed this week that there have been no changes in troop levels in Niger, which are essential to American and French strategies to combat jihadists in West Africa.
AFP
World News
United States
Niger
Niamey
US
Soldiers
