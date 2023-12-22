News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Christmas Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
First Boeing plane delivered to China since 2019 lands
World News
2023-12-22 | 05:42
High views
Share
Share
2
min
First Boeing plane delivered to China since 2019 lands
Boeing, the plane manufacturing company, announced the delivery of a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to Juneyao Airlines, marking the first passenger aircraft delivered by the American aircraft manufacturer to a Chinese company in four years.
Boeing stated that the plane departed from Everett, Washington, at approximately 16:25 GMT on Thursday.
According to "FlightAware," the plane is en route to Shanghai Pudong International Airport.
Juneyao Airlines received its last Boeing plane, also a 787 model, from Boeing in November 2019, as per the American group. It noted that over 110 Dreamliner planes had been delivered to Chinese customers.
The American company considers the Chinese market crucial. According to its latest projections, China is expected to require 8,560 new passenger planes by 2042, attracting approximately 20 percent of global demand.
However, the delivery of Boeing's main plane, the 737, to Chinese companies has not yet resumed.
The 737 Max was banned in China after two fatal accidents in October 2018 and March 2019, leading to its grounding worldwide. The US Federal Aviation Administration also suspended its operation for twenty months until November 2020.
AFP
World News
Boeing
Plane
China
Washington
Shanghai
Next
France completes troop withdrawal from Niger
Canada plans to grant temporary visas to Gazans from relatives of its citizens
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-11-14
Biden confirms that Washington is not trying to decouple from China
World News
2023-11-14
Biden confirms that Washington is not trying to decouple from China
0
Variety and Tech
2023-11-13
Emirates Airline announces a $52 billion order for 95 Boeing planes
Variety and Tech
2023-11-13
Emirates Airline announces a $52 billion order for 95 Boeing planes
0
World News
09:17
The Washington Post, citing US official: Washington believes it is difficult to implement Security Council resolution without Israel’s cooperation
World News
09:17
The Washington Post, citing US official: Washington believes it is difficult to implement Security Council resolution without Israel’s cooperation
0
World News
2023-12-20
Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen
World News
2023-12-20
Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:46
Red Sea tensions: Impact on regional navigation and Yemeni peace talks
News Bulletin Reports
07:46
Red Sea tensions: Impact on regional navigation and Yemeni peace talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:02
Charting new course after conflict: Libya's projects for 'renewal'
News Bulletin Reports
07:02
Charting new course after conflict: Libya's projects for 'renewal'
0
World News
06:55
Putin discusses Gaza developments in a phone call with Abbas
World News
06:55
Putin discusses Gaza developments in a phone call with Abbas
0
World News
06:22
US to sanction banks that help Russia's war in Ukraine
World News
06:22
US to sanction banks that help Russia's war in Ukraine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-20
WFP's first aid convoy from Jordan reaches Gaza
Middle East News
2023-12-20
WFP's first aid convoy from Jordan reaches Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-30
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
2023-11-30
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
0
World News
2023-11-09
Macron: ‘We must work to achieve a ceasefire’ between Israel and Hamas
World News
2023-11-09
Macron: ‘We must work to achieve a ceasefire’ between Israel and Hamas
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-06
Lebanon's Presidential Strategy Shift: High-Level Meetings and Political Dynamics
Press Highlights
2023-09-06
Lebanon's Presidential Strategy Shift: High-Level Meetings and Political Dynamics
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Retaliation in kind: Hezbollah's 'strategic' response to Israeli attacks
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Retaliation in kind: Hezbollah's 'strategic' response to Israeli attacks
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Israel's escalating response: State of emergency along northern border amid rising tensions with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Israel's escalating response: State of emergency along northern border amid rising tensions with Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
World Bank report: Lebanon 'In the grip of a new crisis'
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
World Bank report: Lebanon 'In the grip of a new crisis'
4
Press Highlights
00:29
Pressure for ceasefire: Will Lebanon's south stay clear of 'war flames?'
Press Highlights
00:29
Pressure for ceasefire: Will Lebanon's south stay clear of 'war flames?'
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Central Bank's roadmap: Navigating financial stability with unified dollar exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Central Bank's roadmap: Navigating financial stability with unified dollar exchange rate
6
Middle East News
14:31
Israeli army says killed over two thousand fighters in Gaza since December
Middle East News
14:31
Israeli army says killed over two thousand fighters in Gaza since December
7
Lebanon News
05:13
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Hussein Ali Ezzedine from Maaroub, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:13
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Hussein Ali Ezzedine from Maaroub, south Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
09:36
Airstrikes on Kfarkela: Two strikes hit, 'artillery attack' targets village house
Lebanon News
09:36
Airstrikes on Kfarkela: Two strikes hit, 'artillery attack' targets village house
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More