First Boeing plane delivered to China since 2019 lands

2023-12-22 | 05:42
High views
First Boeing plane delivered to China since 2019 lands
First Boeing plane delivered to China since 2019 lands

Boeing, the plane manufacturing company, announced the delivery of a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to Juneyao Airlines, marking the first passenger aircraft delivered by the American aircraft manufacturer to a Chinese company in four years.

Boeing stated that the plane departed from Everett, Washington, at approximately 16:25 GMT on Thursday.

According to "FlightAware," the plane is en route to Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

Juneyao Airlines received its last Boeing plane, also a 787 model, from Boeing in November 2019, as per the American group. It noted that over 110 Dreamliner planes had been delivered to Chinese customers.

The American company considers the Chinese market crucial. According to its latest projections, China is expected to require 8,560 new passenger planes by 2042, attracting approximately 20 percent of global demand.

However, the delivery of Boeing's main plane, the 737, to Chinese companies has not yet resumed.

The 737 Max was banned in China after two fatal accidents in October 2018 and March 2019, leading to its grounding worldwide. The US Federal Aviation Administration also suspended its operation for twenty months until November 2020.

AFP

World News

Boeing

Plane

China

Washington

Shanghai

