Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow is determined to achieve its goals in its military operations in Ukraine, adding that what he described as the West's efforts to defeat Russia's strategy "have completely failed."



Lavrov, in an interview with Russian official media, stated that the Group of Seven (G7) countries intend to discuss the "peace formula" proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which they agreed upon in a "secret summit" held about ten days ago.



Reuters