Lavrov says West's strategy to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia failed

World News
2023-12-28 | 04:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Lavrov says West&#39;s strategy to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia failed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Lavrov says West's strategy to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia failed

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow is determined to achieve its goals in its military operations in Ukraine, adding that what he described as the West's efforts to defeat Russia's strategy "have completely failed."

Lavrov, in an interview with Russian official media, stated that the Group of Seven (G7) countries intend to discuss the "peace formula" proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which they agreed upon in a "secret summit" held about ten days ago.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Foreign Minister

Sergei Lavrov

West

Volodymyr Zelensky

G7

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Russia reopens its embassy in Burkina Faso
North Korea's leader orders army to accelerate war preparations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-06

Zelensky Warns G7 Leaders: Putin Banking on Western Support Collapse for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-12-26

Putin informed of 'damage' to a Russian ship targeted by Ukraine in Crimea

LBCI
World News
2023-12-26

Ukraine announces destruction of Russian navy vessel in Crimea

LBCI
World News
2023-12-25

Russia says West trying to 'destabilize' Serbia amid elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:26

US sanctions alleged conduits of Iranian funds to Houthis

LBCI
World News
09:43

Germany consults with European partners on security mission in the Red Sea

LBCI
World News
06:11

Ukraine says cargo ship hits mine in Black Sea, two people injured

LBCI
World News
05:40

Israeli embassy in South Korea removes controversial video depicting Hamas attack in Seoul

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-27

The solar energy market declines by 80 percent

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:47

UNIFIL and Southern residents: Incidents spark calls for investigation

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-15

Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-12-13

Historic agreement calls for 'transitioning away from fossil fuels'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Mechanical failure halts Jounieh cable car: Two cabins collide, operations suspended

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Unprecedented escalation: Israeli threats, Hezbollah retaliation, and the shadow of IRGC commander's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Israeli warplanes conduct intensive flights amid airstrikes in the western sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

UNIFIL patrol attacked again: Incident unfolds in Kfarkela

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

'Alarming' European messages: Concerns grow as southern front nears the 'brink of war'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

UN Peacekeeper injured in southern Lebanon: UNIFIL reports 'assault' on patrol, urges swift investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Australia works to prevent escalation: Two citizens killed in Southern Lebanon airstrike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More