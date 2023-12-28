Official media in North Korea reported on Thursday that leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the army and the sector of ammunition and nuclear weapons to expedite preparations for war to counter what he described as unprecedented aggressive moves by the United States.



The North Korean Central News Agency quoted Kim as saying, during a discussion of the political directions for the new year in a meeting of the ruling party on Wednesday, that Pyongyang will expand its strategic cooperation with "independent anti-imperialist countries."



North Korea is working to expand its relations with countries, including Russia, while Washington accuses Pyongyang of supplying Moscow with military equipment used in its war with Ukraine. Russia provides technical support to help North Korea develop its military capabilities.



The agency added that the leader "defined combat tasks for the People's Army and sectors of ammunition and nuclear weapons and civil defense to accelerate preparations for war to a greater extent."



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited a military unit on the front lines in the eastern region of Yonchon on Thursday to inspect its defensive situation and called for an immediate response to any provocation from North Korea.



Yoon told the soldiers, "I urge you to crush the enemy's will immediately and decisively in case of any provocative action."



The agency report also mentioned that Kim outlined the economic goals for the new year, which he described as a "decisive year" to achieve the country's five-year development plan.



North Korea has suffered a severe food shortage in recent decades, including a famine in the 1990s, often attributed to natural disasters. International experts warned that closing borders during the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a deterioration in food security.



Estimates indicate that crop production in North Korea increased annually in 2023 due to improved weather. However, an official in Seoul said the quantities are still much lower than required to address the country's chronic food shortage.



Reuters