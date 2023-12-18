Appointment Standoff: Marada Movement's Rejection Raises Questions

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18 | 08:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Appointment Standoff: Marada Movement&#39;s Rejection Raises Questions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Appointment Standoff: Marada Movement's Rejection Raises Questions

After the extension granted to the army commander for a year, a new deadlock looms over the caretaker government, this time excluding the parliament. The appointment of a Chief of Staff and a military council, a file that seems to be a new political showdown.

The expected appointment, initially slated for the incomplete Friday session, shows no signs of progress for the Tuesday session. Government sources confirmed to LBCI that the Cabinet will not address the appointment file on Tuesday, keeping it off the agenda.

Sleiman Frangieh, the head of the Marada Movement, rejected the appointments requested by former deputy Walid Jumblatt, a move reportedly driven by settling presidential scores. Publicly, the Marada Movement claims the rejection is based on the principle of appointments in the president's absence. MP Tony Frangieh explicitly expressed this stance on the day of the extension session when the crisis became public.

Caretaker Information Minister Ziad Makkari, representing the Marada Movement along with Caretaker Telecommunications Minister Johnny Qorm, confirmed during a phone call with LBCI their attendance at the Tuesday session, indicating that the Marada Movement holds the keys to disrupt the session if its ministers are absent.

Is the reason behind the rejection of the Marada Movement to appoint a Chief of Staff related to powers, or is it a political pressure tactic, possibly for future presidential calculations?

News Bulletin Reports

Marada

LAF

Army

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Navigational Turmoil: The Impact of Houthi Actions in the Red Sea on Global Shipping
Israel's New Strategy to Counter Hamas Tunnels: The Underwater Challenge in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-16

LBCI Sources: Eight Israeli army raids hit forested areas in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-10

Lebanon 'gears up' for key decision on Army Commander's term; French delegation urges stability, Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-09

Lebanon's Escalating Challenges: Israeli Attacks on Army, Hezbollah Confrontations, and French Diplomacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-08

Israeli army to AFP: The October 13 strike on journalists in southern Lebanon took place in an "active combat zone"

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:47

Diplomatic efforts: Implementing UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:39

War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

Challenges to the Two-State Solution: Security Concerns and Geopolitical Realities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:00

Navigational Turmoil: The Impact of Houthi Actions in the Red Sea on Global Shipping

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-07

Gold holds steady as US payrolls test nears

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Israeli drone targets house near martyr's funeral in Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-17

Hezbollah: Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be an unprecedented day of anger against the enemy and its crimes

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Israeli drone targets house near martyr's funeral in Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israeli artillery shelling hit outskirts of Jebbayn: NNA

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:30

Quorum, consensus, and consultations: Bkerke's strategy for Lebanon's presidential challenge

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:21

Will appointments pass in the Military Council?

LBCI
Middle East News
03:38

Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry announces 110 deaths in airstrikes in northern Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
08:01

Egyptian President El-Sisi wins 89.6% in presidential elections with 66.8% participation rate

LBCI
Middle East News
09:44

The death toll from Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip reaches 19,453: Gaza Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More