Western officials claim that Russia lacks the ammunition production needed for the Ukraine war

2024-02-21 | 07:51
Western officials claim that Russia lacks the ammunition production needed for the Ukraine war

Russia does not have sufficient domestic ammunition production to meet its needs in the Ukraine war, Western officials said on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The officials said Russia's military industry is also struggling with the impact of sanctions, adding that the country's inability to access Western components was undermining its ability to produce new systems and repair old ones.

"Russia's domestic ammunition production capabilities are currently insufficient for meeting the needs of the Ukraine conflict," the Western officials said.

"Sanctions are hitting the Russian military-industrial complex hard, causing severe delays and increasing costs."

The Western officials' summary of the situation comes as the Ukraine war enters its third year, with Vladimir Putin's Russia in the ascendancy after taking control of the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka and amid warnings that Ukraine is running out of ammunition.
 
Reuters 

World News

Russia

Ammunition Production

War

Ukraine

Western Officials

