Russia reopens its embassy in Burkina Faso

2023-12-28 | 05:33
Russia reopens its embassy in Burkina Faso
Russia reopens its embassy in Burkina Faso

Russia is reopening its embassy in Burkina Faso, which has been closed since 1992, according to government sources in Ouagadougou and the Russian ambassador accredited in Burkina Faso.

The government of the African state announced in a statement that Russia "will officially open its embassy in Ouagadougou on Thursday."

In turn, the Russian ambassador in Ivory Coast, Alexey Saltykov, confirmed to Agence France-Presse that President Vladimir Putin would appoint a resident ambassador in the capital of Burkina Faso.

