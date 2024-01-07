China sanctions five US companies on Taiwan arm sales

World News
2024-01-07 | 03:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China sanctions five US companies on Taiwan arm sales
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
China sanctions five US companies on Taiwan arm sales

China announced on Sunday the imposition of sanctions on five American defense companies in response to their role in selling weapons to Taiwan, which Beijing insists is part of its territory and enjoys autonomy.

China has pledged to reunify Taiwan, even if by force, while the United States provides the island with weapons to defend itself.

Last month, the US State Department approved a $300 million arms package to enhance Taipei's Joint Command and Control system, prompting Beijing to declare that it would take "countermeasures" against the involved companies.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Sunday listed these companies as BAE Systems Land and Armament, Alliant Techsystems Operation, AeroVironment, ViaSat, and Data Link Solutions.

It noted that "countermeasures include freezing the assets of these companies in China, both movable and immovable, and prohibiting organizations and individuals in China from conducting transactions and cooperation with them."

The statement emphasized that "US arms sales to the Chinese Taiwan region harm China's sovereignty and security interests."

AFP
 

World News

China

Sanctions

US

Companies

Taiwan

Arm

Sales

LBCI Next
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong vows immediate strike if any provocation
Putin vows to support soldiers who 'defend' Russia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-10-26

China says Taiwan government risking dangerous war

LBCI
World News
2024-01-03

EU adds largest Russian diamond production company to sanctions list

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-02

Syrian army announces damage caused by Israeli attack on Damascus

LBCI
World News
2023-12-31

US army reports the death of Houthi boats' crews after attacking ship in the Red Sea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:31

China's COSCO halts shipping to Israel

LBCI
World News
05:31

Japan's Foreign Minister visits Ukraine

LBCI
World News
05:12

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong vows immediate strike if any provocation

LBCI
World News
02:41

Putin vows to support soldiers who 'defend' Russia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-23

Five people, including three children, taken to hospital after a knife attack in Dublin, Ireland

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-06

Missile 'escalation':32 missiles launched from southern Lebanon at Israeli sites in Upper Galilee, Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
World News
2023-09-25

Washington to examine next steps after French announcement of withdrawal from Niger

LBCI
Middle East News
04:57

Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
04:57

Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Northern Israel in emergency: The unfolding crisis with Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

Strategic warning: Israel's potential move against Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Hochstein's mission: The American approach to negotiations with Hezbollah for Lebanese stability

LBCI
Middle East News
05:43

Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry: Two journalists killed in Israeli strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

EU’s Borrell says it is necessary to avoid escalation in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

The latest on the visit of EU's Borrell to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More