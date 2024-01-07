China sanctions five US companies on Taiwan arm sales

China announced on Sunday the imposition of sanctions on five American defense companies in response to their role in selling weapons to Taiwan, which Beijing insists is part of its territory and enjoys autonomy.



China has pledged to reunify Taiwan, even if by force, while the United States provides the island with weapons to defend itself.



Last month, the US State Department approved a $300 million arms package to enhance Taipei's Joint Command and Control system, prompting Beijing to declare that it would take "countermeasures" against the involved companies.



The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Sunday listed these companies as BAE Systems Land and Armament, Alliant Techsystems Operation, AeroVironment, ViaSat, and Data Link Solutions.



It noted that "countermeasures include freezing the assets of these companies in China, both movable and immovable, and prohibiting organizations and individuals in China from conducting transactions and cooperation with them."



The statement emphasized that "US arms sales to the Chinese Taiwan region harm China's sovereignty and security interests."



AFP