A report by Mario Doueiry, English adaptation by Nadine sassine



With 18 days left until the French legislative elections, President Emmanuel Macron has launched his campaign, outlining his vision for alliances and his party's position within them. The short campaign period has forced all parties to move quickly to form alliances, but the electoral lists are not yet finalized. The political landscape is divided among right-wing parties, left-wing parties, and centrist parties.



In his campaign, President Macron aims to secure a "clear majority" to counter the rise of the far right by attracting centrist voters. These voters may lean toward the Republicans, who oppose cooperating with the far-right National Rally led by Marine Le Pen, or the social democrats who are wary of aligning with the far-left La France Insoumise, led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon.



Macron's participation in these elections is not universally welcomed within his party. While some support his involvement, others suggest he should be more cautious to avoid boosting the far right's chances. Many observers see the far right's progress as a reaction to Macron's policies.



The left has regrouped to form a "New Popular Union," while Le Pen's National Rally has allied with some Republicans, causing internal splits within the Republican party. The National Rally has refused to ally with the far-right Reconquête party, led by Éric Zemmour. These dynamics highlight the complexities within both far-right and left-wing parties.



Despite these contradictions, candidates are focused on securing their positions. However, the primary objective remains clear: to confront the far right.