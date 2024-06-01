News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mhem tkoun Massihi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Indonesia's president-elect: Indonesia willing to send peacekeeping troops to Gaza
World News
2024-06-01 | 04:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Indonesia's president-elect: Indonesia willing to send peacekeeping troops to Gaza
Indonesia's president-elect, Prabowo Subianto, said on Saturday that his country was willing to send peacekeeping troops to enforce a ceasefire in Gaza if required.
Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier security conference, Prabowo said US President Joe Biden's three-phase proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza was a step in the right direction.
"When needed and when requested by the UN, we are prepared to contribute significant peacekeeping forces to maintain and monitor this prospective ceasefire as well as providing protection and security to all parties and to all sides," Prabowo said.
The 72-year-old former special forces general and current Indonesian defence minister takes on the presidency of the world's most populous Muslim nation in October.
He said President Joko Widodo had instructed him to announce that Indonesia was also ready "to evacuate, to receive and to treat with medical care up to 1,000 patients" from Gaza.
The Indonesia Hospital in Gaza, which was run by an Indonesia NGO, closed in November amid the fighting.
Prabowo said a comprehensive investigation into the humanitarian disaster in the Rafah area of Gaza was needed as well as a "just solution" to the situation in Palestine.
"And that means the rights of not only Israel to exist, but also the rights of the Palestinian people to have their own homeland, their own state, living in peace."
Reuters
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Indonesia
Prabowo Subianto
Gaza
Troops
Rafah
War
Next
US says it could act against China firms, banks over Russian war support
Russia launched 53 missiles and 47 drones toward Ukraine overnight
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29
Israel: Gaza war likely to last another seven months as tanks probe Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29
Israel: Gaza war likely to last another seven months as tanks probe Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah
0
World News
02:30
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts as disaster agency warns of possible floods
World News
02:30
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts as disaster agency warns of possible floods
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:01
Blinken discusses Gaza war with Turkey, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:01
Blinken discusses Gaza war with Turkey, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:43
Egyptian, US and Israeli officials to discuss reopening Rafah crossing
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:43
Egyptian, US and Israeli officials to discuss reopening Rafah crossing
0
World News
06:58
Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister meets with delegates from Oman and Qatar
World News
06:58
Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister meets with delegates from Oman and Qatar
0
World News
05:29
US says it could act against China firms, banks over Russian war support
World News
05:29
US says it could act against China firms, banks over Russian war support
0
World News
03:51
Russia launched 53 missiles and 47 drones toward Ukraine overnight
World News
03:51
Russia launched 53 missiles and 47 drones toward Ukraine overnight
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:12
Israeli army: Israeli drone shot down by a missile over Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
07:12
Israeli army: Israeli drone shot down by a missile over Lebanese territory
0
Lebanon News
11:45
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: This is an existential battle, crucial for both Palestine and Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
11:45
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: This is an existential battle, crucial for both Palestine and Lebanon's future
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-19
Between UN deliberations and Doha diplomacy: Lebanon and Rafah await 'critical moments'
Press Highlights
2024-03-19
Between UN deliberations and Doha diplomacy: Lebanon and Rafah await 'critical moments'
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-02
Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr
Lebanon News
2024-04-02
Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:45
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: This is an existential battle, crucial for both Palestine and Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
11:45
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: This is an existential battle, crucial for both Palestine and Lebanon's future
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Security concerns: Lebanon enhances mobile line verification to curb illegal Syrian migration
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Security concerns: Lebanon enhances mobile line verification to curb illegal Syrian migration
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Amos Hochstein's proposed roadmap: Reducing tensions between Lebanon and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Amos Hochstein's proposed roadmap: Reducing tensions between Lebanon and Israel
4
Middle East News
10:32
US Treasury Department imposes new sanctions related to Iran
Middle East News
10:32
US Treasury Department imposes new sanctions related to Iran
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Israel's firm stand: No pause in Gaza fighting without hostage agreement
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Israel's firm stand: No pause in Gaza fighting without hostage agreement
6
Lebanon News
07:12
Israeli army: Israeli drone shot down by a missile over Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
07:12
Israeli army: Israeli drone shot down by a missile over Lebanese territory
7
Middle East News
00:39
US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen
Middle East News
00:39
US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16
Netanyahu: Israel insists on 'eliminating' Hamas before a permanent ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16
Netanyahu: Israel insists on 'eliminating' Hamas before a permanent ceasefire
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More