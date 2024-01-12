Spain nixes joining potential EU mission in Red Sea

World News
2024-01-12
Spain nixes joining potential EU mission in Red Sea
2min
Spain nixes joining potential EU mission in Red Sea

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced on Friday that Spain will not participate in a potential mission of the European Union in the Red Sea against Houthi rebel attacks in Yemen.

Robles explained in a press conference, "We do not know yet if the European Union will establish a new mission," but if that happens, "Spain will not participate in the Red Sea, as it is currently involved in 17 missions."

The European Union countries are scheduled to discuss this issue starting Tuesday, which has been under consideration in Brussels for several weeks. The project was proposed long before the US and British forces launched strikes in Yemen.

Diplomats say that the foreign ministers of the European Union may agree on forming a new mission during the upcoming meeting in Brussels.

Last year, the European Union considered expanding the "Atalanta" operation, which focuses on protecting maritime navigation off the coast of Somalia and in which Spain participates. However, Madrid opposed the expansion initiative.

Margarita Robles told reporters on Friday, "Spain's position on the issue of the Red Sea has always been very clear: Spain will not participate."

AFP

