US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say

World News
2024-01-12 | 01:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say

The United States and Britain launched strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to the movement's attacks on ships in the Red Sea, a dramatic regional widening of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

As witnesses in Yemen confirmed explosions throughout the country to Reuters, President Joe Biden cautioned in a statement late on Thursday he would not hesitate to take further action if needed.
 
 

World News

US

Britain

Strikes

Houthis

Yemen

LBCI Next
British Minister: No plans for further strikes on Houthi targets at the moment
Russia's Medvedev warns of nuclear response if Ukraine hits missile launch sites
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:26

Russia criticizes American and British strikes in Yemen, calls for a Security Council meeting

LBCI
Middle East News
10:18

Yemen's Houthis leader: Any US attack would not go without a response

LBCI
World News
2024-01-10

Houthis in Yemen say targeted US ship 'providing support to Israel'

LBCI
World News
2023-12-31

Ten Yemeni Houthis killed in US airstrike on boats attacking ship in the Red Sea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:37

Denmark supports bombing of Houthi targets in Yemen

LBCI
World News
03:26

Russia criticizes American and British strikes in Yemen, calls for a Security Council meeting

LBCI
World News
03:17

France: Houthis responsible for escalation in the Middle East

LBCI
World News
03:12

British Minister: No plans for further strikes on Houthi targets at the moment

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:12

Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-20

Civil Defense recovers a seventh body from collapsed building in Mansourieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-17

Price of gasoline sees slight drop

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-01

Silent 'guardians:' Inside the enigmatic world of the Al-Qassam Brigades' Shadow Unit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Hezbollah denounces Israel's targeting of Hanine health center, confirms two killed, several injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Two paramedics killed as Israeli army targets Islamic Health center in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Warplane strikes Hanine: Health authority center and clinic hit, injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity

LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Israel's Netanyahu says hypocrisy and lies on display at World Court

LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Targeted health authority center in Hanine: Casualties and injuries following recent attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More