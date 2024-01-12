News
US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say
World News
2024-01-12 | 01:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say
The United States and Britain launched strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to the movement's attacks on ships in the Red Sea, a dramatic regional widening of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
As witnesses in Yemen confirmed explosions throughout the country to Reuters, President Joe Biden cautioned in a statement late on Thursday he would not hesitate to take further action if needed.
Reuters
World News
US
Britain
Strikes
Houthis
Yemen
Next
British Minister: No plans for further strikes on Houthi targets at the moment
Russia's Medvedev warns of nuclear response if Ukraine hits missile launch sites
Previous
