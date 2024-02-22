Europe's 'Aspides' mission: A response to Houthis' naval operations in the Red Sea

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-22 | 13:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Europe&#39;s &#39;Aspides&#39; mission: A response to Houthis&#39; naval operations in the Red Sea
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Europe's 'Aspides' mission: A response to Houthis' naval operations in the Red Sea

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
 
Statements from the military spokesman for Yemen's Houthis, Yahya Saree, about Yemen's naval forces carrying out attacks at sea signal a persistent escalation in the region's tensions.

Recent announcements have started with attacks on Israeli, American, and British vessels, with incidents escalating to the sinking of a British ship on Monday.

Efforts to deter the Houthis have been numerous: an international coalition was formed to confront them, airstrikes targeted their sites, and pressure messages were relayed through intermediaries, notably Oman.

However, all attempts to de-escalate the situation have failed.

Europe has now stepped up with the launch of a naval mission dubbed "Aspides," meaning "Shield" in Greek. The mission aims to protect civilian ships in the Red Sea, with participation from France, Germany, Italy, and Belgium.

According to a European official speaking to LBCI, the European mission will be defensive, unlike the maritime coalition led by Washington, which conducts offensive operations against the Houthis.

The initiation of the European mission did not sit well with the Houthis, who warned against any foolish acts that would rebound on European ships.

Efforts to mitigate the impact of events in the Red Sea are motivated by their significant disruption to global maritime transport.

Delivery times between Asia and the European Union have increased by 10-15 days, and revenues of the Suez Canal have declined between 40% and 50%, exerting further pressure on Egypt's struggling economy.

Despite these measures, the success of the new European mission is not guaranteed. The Houthis have linked the cessation of attacks to a halt in the Gaza war, a condition that may prolong tensions.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Europe

Aspides

Mission

Response

Houthis

Naval

Operations

Red Sea

LBCI Next
Debate Arises Over Financial Incentives for Lebanese Public Sector Employees
Rising costs: An in-depth look at fee hikes in Vehicle Registration Center (Nefaa) services
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-17

US relists Houthis as terrorists in response to Red Sea attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-16

Diplomats: EU tentatively approves maritime mission formation in Red Sea to deter Houthis

LBCI
World News
2023-12-28

Germany consults with European partners on security mission in the Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
10:50

Houthis to escalate Red Sea strikes, use 'submarine weapons'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:31

Defying Israel's danger: Challenges of life and risks of death in Mari, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:13

Eyes on Paris negotiations: Push for progress in the prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:53

Rising tensions near Jerusalem

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:39

Insights into Financial Engineering and Central Bank Measures in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-04

Djokovic dries Wimbledon court before wiping floor with opponent

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Sanctions looming: Quintet Committee's stance on obstructing the presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:31

Defying Israel's danger: Challenges of life and risks of death in Mari, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-13

War effects on Lebanese perceptions: Study reveals sectarian divide

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:28

US envoy's call to Berri: Hezbollah withdrawal demand amidst escalating tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Tensions rise as Israel hits South Lebanon towns

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

Hezbollah fighters score direct hits on Israeli targets in recent operations

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:53

LBCI's sources: Finance employees in all departments announce a general strike in protest against suspending their scheduled incentives

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Israeli airstrike targets residential building in Kfar Roummane, South Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Gaza situation links to Lebanon's future: Paris-planned conference for army support faces postponement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:31

Defying Israel's danger: Challenges of life and risks of death in Mari, South Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Sanctions looming: Quintet Committee's stance on obstructing the presidential elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More