Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine JaroudiStatements from the military spokesman for Yemen's Houthis, Yahya Saree, about Yemen's naval forces carrying out attacks at sea signal a persistent escalation in the region's tensions.Recent announcements have started with attacks on Israeli, American, and British vessels, with incidents escalating to the sinking of a British ship on Monday.Efforts to deter the Houthis have been numerous: an international coalition was formed to confront them, airstrikes targeted their sites, and pressure messages were relayed through intermediaries, notably Oman.However, all attempts to de-escalate the situation have failed.Europe has now stepped up with the launch of a naval mission dubbed "Aspides," meaning "Shield" in Greek. The mission aims to protect civilian ships in the Red Sea, with participation from France, Germany, Italy, and Belgium.According to a European official speaking to LBCI, the European mission will be defensive, unlike the maritime coalition led by Washington, which conducts offensive operations against the Houthis.The initiation of the European mission did not sit well with the Houthis, who warned against any foolish acts that would rebound on European ships.Efforts to mitigate the impact of events in the Red Sea are motivated by their significant disruption to global maritime transport.Delivery times between Asia and the European Union have increased by 10-15 days, and revenues of the Suez Canal have declined between 40% and 50%, exerting further pressure on Egypt's struggling economy.Despite these measures, the success of the new European mission is not guaranteed. The Houthis have linked the cessation of attacks to a halt in the Gaza war, a condition that may prolong tensions.