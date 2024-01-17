Putin and Raisi to sign new interstate treaty soon

On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that it is expected that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, will soon sign a new treaty between the two countries.



Putin held talks for five hours in the Kremlin with Raisi last month amid growing political, economic, and military relations between the two countries, which is a matter of concern for the United States and Israel.



Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, told journalists on Wednesday that the new treaty would strengthen the strategic partnership between Moscow and Tehran and cover all aspects of cooperation between them.



Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, was quoted by the Russian news agency TASS as saying that the meeting date between the two leaders has not been determined yet.



Iranian authorities stated that military cooperation with Russia is expanding day by day. In November, Tehran announced that it had finalized arrangements to supply Russia with Sukhoi-35 fighter jets, Mi-28 attack helicopters, and Yak-130 military training aircraft.



Reuters