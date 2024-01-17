News
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Italy pushes for quick decision on EU maritime Red Sea force
World News
2024-01-17 | 07:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Italy pushes for quick decision on EU maritime Red Sea force
Italy would like a political decision made to create an EU maritime security mission for the Red Sea by next week so that it can become operational as soon as possible, Italy's foreign minister said on Wednesday.
European Union member states gave initial backing on Tuesday to the mission to protect ships from attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militia in the Red Sea on concern that disruption in one of the world's top trading arteries could hit the global economy.
The objective was to establish it by Feb. 19 at the latest and make it operational soon afterwards.
Several diplomats said they hoped the process could be fast-tracked given the tensions in the region. It will be discussed by foreign ministers on Janury 22.
"The idea is to have a European mission that can be operational as soon as possible," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told reporters. "Then, certainly, decisions will be made, but the political decision for us must be taken by next Monday."
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Italy
Decision
EU
Maritime
Red Sea
Force
Next
Macron to travel to Ukraine in February to finalize bilateral security deal
Putin and Raisi to sign new interstate treaty soon
Previous
0
Middle East News
2024-01-16
Diplomats: EU tentatively approves maritime mission formation in Red Sea to deter Houthis
Middle East News
2024-01-16
Diplomats: EU tentatively approves maritime mission formation in Red Sea to deter Houthis
0
World News
2024-01-12
Spain nixes joining potential EU mission in Red Sea
World News
2024-01-12
Spain nixes joining potential EU mission in Red Sea
0
World News
2024-01-12
Belgium to work with EU and US to restore security in the Red Sea
World News
2024-01-12
Belgium to work with EU and US to restore security in the Red Sea
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11
Global economy at stake: UN decision on Red Sea ship attacks
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11
Global economy at stake: UN decision on Red Sea ship attacks
0
World News
10:47
US relists Houthis as terrorists in response to Red Sea attacks
World News
10:47
US relists Houthis as terrorists in response to Red Sea attacks
0
World News
09:59
OPEC anticipates 'strong' growth in oil demand in 2025
World News
09:59
OPEC anticipates 'strong' growth in oil demand in 2025
0
World News
08:20
Macron to travel to Ukraine in February to finalize bilateral security deal
World News
08:20
Macron to travel to Ukraine in February to finalize bilateral security deal
0
World News
07:50
Putin and Raisi to sign new interstate treaty soon
World News
07:50
Putin and Raisi to sign new interstate treaty soon
0
Middle East News
2023-12-06
Iran court orders US to pay $50bn for Soleimani assassination
Middle East News
2023-12-06
Iran court orders US to pay $50bn for Soleimani assassination
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-24
Islamic Resistance mourns Najib Muhammad Ali Zahr from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-24
Islamic Resistance mourns Najib Muhammad Ali Zahr from southern Lebanon
0
World News
05:38
Von Der Leyen hopes to reach an agreement with Hungary regarding Ukraine aid
World News
05:38
Von Der Leyen hopes to reach an agreement with Hungary regarding Ukraine aid
0
Middle East News
2023-11-06
Taysir Suleiman to LBCI: We are now facing a genocidal operation
Middle East News
2023-11-06
Taysir Suleiman to LBCI: We are now facing a genocidal operation
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon Economy
06:52
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
Lebanon Economy
06:52
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
2
Lebanon News
12:15
Former Minister Youssef Fenianos 'cleared' as arrest warrant revoked in Beirut blast case
Lebanon News
12:15
Former Minister Youssef Fenianos 'cleared' as arrest warrant revoked in Beirut blast case
3
Middle East News
12:42
Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media
Middle East News
12:42
Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media
4
Lebanon News
03:55
Hezbollah mourns martyr Rashid Shaghlil from Bekaa
Lebanon News
03:55
Hezbollah mourns martyr Rashid Shaghlil from Bekaa
5
Press Highlights
00:47
Dynamics of Escalation and Negotiation in the Middle East Geo-Political Landscape
Press Highlights
00:47
Dynamics of Escalation and Negotiation in the Middle East Geo-Political Landscape
6
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis
7
Middle East News
03:13
Israeli airstrikes kill six fighters in Gaza, including a Hamas counterintelligence official
Middle East News
03:13
Israeli airstrikes kill six fighters in Gaza, including a Hamas counterintelligence official
8
Lebanon News
09:49
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Al-Abad and Tal Shaar
Lebanon News
09:49
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Al-Abad and Tal Shaar
