Italy pushes for quick decision on EU maritime Red Sea force

2024-01-17 | 07:57
Italy pushes for quick decision on EU maritime Red Sea force
2min
Italy pushes for quick decision on EU maritime Red Sea force

Italy would like a political decision made to create an EU maritime security mission for the Red Sea by next week so that it can become operational as soon as possible, Italy's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

European Union member states gave initial backing on Tuesday to the mission to protect ships from attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militia in the Red Sea on concern that disruption in one of the world's top trading arteries could hit the global economy.

The objective was to establish it by Feb. 19 at the latest and make it operational soon afterwards.

Several diplomats said they hoped the process could be fast-tracked given the tensions in the region. It will be discussed by foreign ministers on Janury 22.

"The idea is to have a European mission that can be operational as soon as possible," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told reporters. "Then, certainly, decisions will be made, but the political decision for us must be taken by next Monday."

 
Reuters

