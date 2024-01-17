Pakistan recalls its ambassador to Tehran after Iranian airstrikes on its territory

World News
2024-01-17 | 06:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pakistan recalls its ambassador to Tehran after Iranian airstrikes on its territory
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pakistan recalls its ambassador to Tehran after Iranian airstrikes on its territory

Pakistan has summoned its ambassador in Tehran and prevented the Iranian ambassador from returning to Islamabad following Iranian airstrikes in a border region in the west of the country that resulted in the death of two children, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry, in a statement by its spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, said, "Iran's unwarranted and blatant violation of Pakistan's sovereignty last night is a breach of international law and the purposes and principles of the United Nations."

AFP
 

World News

Pakistan

Ambassador

Tehran

Iran

Airstrikes

International Law

United Nations

LBCI Next
Putin and Raisi to sign new interstate treaty soon
Military official: NATO needs to change its combat strategy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

Tehran confirms targeting 'Iranian terrorist group' in Pakistan

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-16

Iraq recalls its ambassador to Tehran for consultations after 'Iranian attacks'

LBCI
World News
03:26

China calls for 'restraint' after a strike in Pakistan attributed to Iran

LBCI
World News
01:46

Pakistan Accuses Iran of Aerial Bombardment in Border Area

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:20

Macron to travel to Ukraine in February to finalize bilateral security deal

LBCI
World News
07:57

Italy pushes for quick decision on EU maritime Red Sea force

LBCI
World News
07:50

Putin and Raisi to sign new interstate treaty soon

LBCI
World News
06:12

Military official: NATO needs to change its combat strategy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-10

MP Neemat Frem asserts presidential candidacy following meeting with MP Abdul Rahman Bizri

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-29

Le Drian meets Army Commander: Discussions on Lebanon's situation and southern developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Ministry of Finance to Transfer Diplomats' Salaries To BDL

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-04

In video, more than 50 homes destroyed, hundreds dead and wounded in Al-Shujaiya: Palestinian MFA

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

'Mouth of the volcano': Tensions surge as Hezbollah leader and Israeli commander exchange war rhetoric

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Former Minister Youssef Fenianos 'cleared' as arrest warrant revoked in Beirut blast case

LBCI
Middle East News
12:42

Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Hezbollah mourns martyr Rashid Shaghlil from Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Class in session: Lebanon's private schools resume regular work amid agreement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More