Pakistan recalls its ambassador to Tehran after Iranian airstrikes on its territory

Pakistan has summoned its ambassador in Tehran and prevented the Iranian ambassador from returning to Islamabad following Iranian airstrikes in a border region in the west of the country that resulted in the death of two children, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The Pakistani Foreign Ministry, in a statement by its spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, said, "Iran's unwarranted and blatant violation of Pakistan's sovereignty last night is a breach of international law and the purposes and principles of the United Nations."



AFP