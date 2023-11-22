In a Wednesday statement marking Lebanon's Independence Day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken extended his "best wishes" to the Lebanese people on "behalf of the United States."



In the statement, he said: "We know you are marking this moment in a challenging regional security climate and that this is the second National Day that has passed without the election of a President."



He added: "To the Lebanese people, whose friendship is dear to the United States: your values, hard work, and commitment to your country have helped you overcome many challenges over the last 80 years, including at the present moment."



He affirmed that the Lebanese "deserve a better future," confirming that the United States will continue to promote peace, lower the region's tensions, and "realize our shared hope of security, prosperity, freedom, and good governance for the Lebanese people."