US Delegates Visit Taiwan to 'Affirm United States Support'

Two US lawmakers continue their visit to Taipei on Wednesday to reaffirm the United States' support for Taiwan following the recent presidential elections in the self-governing island.



This marks the second visit by US officials this month, coming after Nauru, a Pacific nation, unexpectedly severed ties with Taiwan and shifted its allegiance to Beijing.

The abrupt shift, just days after Taiwan's presidential elections, means that only 12 countries, including the Holy See, officially recognize Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory.



The winner of the island's presidential elections earlier this month was Tsai Ing-wen, the leader of the Democratic Progressive Party, which China considers "separatist."

