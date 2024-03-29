Taiwan's navy chief, Tang Hua, will visit the United States next week to attend a military ceremony and discuss how to boost bilateral naval cooperation as China raises threats toward the island, six people briefed on the trip said.



While Taiwan and the United States have a close relationship, it is unofficial, as Washington formally recognizes China, not the democratically governed island that Beijing claims as its own territory. Taiwan rejects China's territorial claims.



The six security sources said Tang would visit Hawaii, home of the US Indo-Pacific Command, for a Pacific Fleet change-of-command ceremony. Three of them said Tang was then expected to attend the April 8-10 Sea-Air-Space conference near Washington and that talks were underway to arrange a meeting with the US chief of naval operations, Admiral Lisa Franchetti.



The sources spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, given the trip's sensitivity.



Taiwan's navy and the Pentagon declined to comment.



China's defense ministry did not respond to a request for comment. China's foreign ministry said it firmly opposed "military collusion" between the United States and Taiwan and that Washington should "refrain from sending out any erroneous signal to the forces of secession for the independence of Taiwan."



Unlike visits to the US by senior officials from allies like Japan and Britain, conducted openly, those of Taiwanese officials, especially military, are kept low key and often not officially confirmed.



