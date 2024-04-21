Taiwan says it will consult with US how to use fresh funding

2024-04-21 | 03:22
Taiwan says it will consult with US how to use fresh funding
Taiwan says it will consult with US how to use fresh funding

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Sunday it will discuss with the United States how to use funding for the island included in a $95 billion legislative package mostly providing security assistance to Ukraine and Israel.

The United States is Taiwan's most important international supporter and arms supplier despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

Democratically governed Taiwan has faced increased military pressure from China, which views the island as its own territory. Taiwan's government rejects those claims.

The defence ministry expressed thanks to the US House of Representatives for passing the package on Saturday, saying it demonstrated the "rock solid" US support for Taiwan.

The ministry added it "will coordinate the relevant budget uses with the United States through existing exchange mechanisms, and work hard to strengthen combat readiness capabilities to ensure national security and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait".

Taiwan has since 2022 complained of delays in deliveries of US weapons such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, as manufacturers focussed on supplying Ukraine to help the country battle invading Russian forces.

Reuters
 

