Russia Denies Allegations of Deporting Ukrainian Children, Responds to UN Inquiry
World News
2024-01-23 | 11:51
Russia Denies Allegations of Deporting Ukrainian Children, Responds to UN Inquiry
Russia denied on Tuesday at the United Nations any "deportation" of thousands of Ukrainian children to its territory since the invasion of Ukraine.
These accusations have been propagated by Kyiv, international courts, and non-governmental organizations.
The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, which is examining the Russian case within its regular meeting, called on Moscow on Monday to explain its position on "allegations of deportation."
The head of the Russian delegation, Alexey Vovchenko, who is also the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection, responded, stating that "since February 2022, the Russian Federation has not been involved in the deportation of Ukrainian citizens to its territory."
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Children
