ICJ intends to issue its verdict on 'terrorism' case between Ukraine and Russia
World News
2024-01-31 | 02:36
High views
Share
Share
3
min
ICJ intends to issue its verdict on 'terrorism' case between Ukraine and Russia
The highest court affiliated with the United Nations plans to issue its judgment on Wednesday in a case brought by Ukraine against Russia, accusing it of "financing terrorism" and practicing "racial discrimination" following its annexation of the Crimea Peninsula in 2014.
Ukraine also accuses Russia of being a "terrorist state" and claims that its support for pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine was a precursor to its extensive invasion in 2022.
In its lawsuit, Ukraine demands that Russia compensate all civilians who found themselves trapped in this conflict, in addition to the victims of the Malaysian Airlines flight "MH17," which was shot down over eastern Ukraine.
This case dates back to before the Russian invasion in 2022, and the International Court of Justice will decide on Friday whether it has the authority to rule on a separate case regarding that war.
Russia is also accused of alleged violations of an international convention on racial discrimination due to its treatment of the Tatar minority and Ukrainian speakers in the Crimea Peninsula it annexed.
The case began in 2017 and witnessed lengthy deliberations and the submission of thousands of pages of documents to the court.
The case is part of Ukraine's "legal war" strategy against Russia, which has succeeded in bringing Moscow to court regarding maritime law and alleged human rights violations.
In 2017, the International Court of Justice rejected Kyiv's initial request to impose emergency measures to stop Russia's financing of separatists.
The judges found that Ukraine "did not present any evidence before the court that constitutes a sufficient basis" to prove that funds from Moscow were used "to cause death or serious bodily harm to a civilian."
However, it ordered Moscow to refrain from imposing "restrictions" on the Crimean Tatars or the use of the Ukrainian language on the peninsula.
The International Court of Justice, based in The Hague, adjudicates disputes between states, and its judgments are binding and not subject to appeal, but it has no authority to enforce them.
The court had previously issued an interim ruling ordering Russia to halt its invasion one month after its tanks crossed the Ukrainian border, but it proved ineffective.
AFP
World News
ICJ
Ukraine
Russia
Terrorism
Case
Civilians
Crimea
Peninsula
