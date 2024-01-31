ICJ intends to issue its verdict on 'terrorism' case between Ukraine and Russia

World News
2024-01-31 | 02:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
ICJ intends to issue its verdict on &#39;terrorism&#39; case between Ukraine and Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
ICJ intends to issue its verdict on 'terrorism' case between Ukraine and Russia

The highest court affiliated with the United Nations plans to issue its judgment on Wednesday in a case brought by Ukraine against Russia, accusing it of "financing terrorism" and practicing "racial discrimination" following its annexation of the Crimea Peninsula in 2014.

Ukraine also accuses Russia of being a "terrorist state" and claims that its support for pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine was a precursor to its extensive invasion in 2022.

In its lawsuit, Ukraine demands that Russia compensate all civilians who found themselves trapped in this conflict, in addition to the victims of the Malaysian Airlines flight "MH17," which was shot down over eastern Ukraine.

This case dates back to before the Russian invasion in 2022, and the International Court of Justice will decide on Friday whether it has the authority to rule on a separate case regarding that war.

Russia is also accused of alleged violations of an international convention on racial discrimination due to its treatment of the Tatar minority and Ukrainian speakers in the Crimea Peninsula it annexed.

The case began in 2017 and witnessed lengthy deliberations and the submission of thousands of pages of documents to the court.

The case is part of Ukraine's "legal war" strategy against Russia, which has succeeded in bringing Moscow to court regarding maritime law and alleged human rights violations.

In 2017, the International Court of Justice rejected Kyiv's initial request to impose emergency measures to stop Russia's financing of separatists.

The judges found that Ukraine "did not present any evidence before the court that constitutes a sufficient basis" to prove that funds from Moscow were used "to cause death or serious bodily harm to a civilian."

However, it ordered Moscow to refrain from imposing "restrictions" on the Crimean Tatars or the use of the Ukrainian language on the peninsula.

The International Court of Justice, based in The Hague, adjudicates disputes between states, and its judgments are binding and not subject to appeal, but it has no authority to enforce them.

The court had previously issued an interim ruling ordering Russia to halt its invasion one month after its tanks crossed the Ukrainian border, but it proved ineffective.

AFP

World News

ICJ

Ukraine

Russia

Terrorism

Case

Civilians

Crimea

Peninsula

LBCI Next
Borrell hopes lead of EU Red Sea mission will be known soon
South Korea warns North Korea may try to disrupt April poll
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-02

Zelenskyy condemns 'Russian terrorism' after new strikes on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-12-26

Putin informed of 'damage' to a Russian ship targeted by Ukraine in Crimea

LBCI
World News
2023-12-26

Ukraine announces destruction of Russian navy vessel in Crimea

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-28

Lebanon commends South Africa's efforts in ICJ case, seeks immediate action to 'halt Gaza genocide'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:56

Taiwan's military simulates China turning drills into an attack

LBCI
World News
05:49

Japan earthquake survivors battle unsanitary conditions with no running water

LBCI
World News
05:24

US expects assistance from Iraq in disrupting funding for Iran-backed armed groups, says official

LBCI
World News
05:13

Russia's Defense Minister urges faster artillery production

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-18

Elias Hasrouni’s case: Autopsy results confirm rib fractures, pulmonary obstruction

LBCI
Middle East News
06:03

Race against time: 42 hours later, fate of the PRCS ambulance crew and Hind remains unknown

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Quintet Ambassadors Coordinate on Lebanese Presidential Election

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
09:28

Netanyahu: Israel will not withdraw its forces from Gaza or release thousands of Palestinian prisoners

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Kataeb Party condemns Hezbollah's grip on southern Lebanon, urges sovereign forces to unite

LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

A Hamas official told Reuters that the proposed ceasefire plan includes three stages

LBCI
Middle East News
09:09

Islamic Jihad: We will not engage in any understandings without ensuring a ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
07:27

Unanswered pleas: PRCS ambulance team's fate unknown after attempt to save 6-year-old in Gaza

LBCI
World News
12:47

The White House is considering 'multiple measures' in response to the Jordan attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Hamas movement in Lebanon protests donor countries' decision to halt UNRWA funding

LBCI
Middle East News
08:31

Israeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in West Bank hospital raid

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More