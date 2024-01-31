Borrell hopes lead of EU Red Sea mission will be known soon

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Wednesday he was hopeful it could be decided later in the day which member state could lead the upcoming EU mission to protect vessels in the Red Sea, adding this operation could be launched before mid-February.



"We have to decide which country will take the command, where the headquarters will be, and what navy assets the member states will provide," he said before the start of an EU Defense ministers meeting, adding he hopes that on Wednesday it will be decided who will take the lead.



"Not all member states will be willing to participate, but no one will obstruct (..) I hope that on the 17th of (February) the mission can be launched," Borrell said.



He added the operation would be named Aspires, "which means protector."



Reuters