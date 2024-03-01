Quintet ambassadors meet Mikati: Unity in diplomatic discourse

Lebanon News
2024-03-01 | 05:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Quintet ambassadors meet Mikati: Unity in diplomatic discourse
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Quintet ambassadors meet Mikati: Unity in diplomatic discourse

Prime Minister Najib Mikati praised the efforts of the members of the "Quintet Committee" and encouraged them to continue working towards unifying the vision and pushing towards the election of a new president. 

He emphasized that the president should sponsor dialogue, support economic and social reforms, and be a cornerstone in implementing the constitution and the Taif Agreement.

During his reception of ambassadors at the Grand Serail, Mikati affirmed Lebanon's appreciation for the efforts of the Quintet countries and their keenness on its stability and security. He hoped that the MPs would do their responsibilities in electing the president.

After the meeting, Egyptian Ambassador Alaa Moussa said, "We held a crucial meeting with PM  Mikati, and we continued our discussions and tours that started some time ago with Lebanese officials and several political bloc leaders. "

"Sometimes we act as a Quintet Committee, and sometimes we speak bilaterally, but at the same time, we express the viewpoint of the Quintet," Moussa said.

He pointed out that the ambassadors and Mikati discussed several constants during the meeting, including the urgent need to expedite the election of a president, given the circumstances Lebanon and the region are going through.

Moussa reaffirmed the "unity of the Quintet's position and its commitment to providing all assistance and facilitations as long as it feels that commitment and will exist on the part of the political forces."

Additionally, he said, "There is a new spirit and desire, which may vary in degrees, and this is what we will work on in the coming period to reach a unified position and a roadmap to complete the process of electing a president."

When asked when we will see a real step in the presidential elections, primarily since he had expressed optimism about this matter, Moussa replied, "So far, we remain optimistic, and after we met with the President, we came out with a great sense of optimism, and what we heard from the President encourages and motivates us to continue what we started some time ago when we met with President Berri."

"As for the timing, we must realize that the process is not easy and is complex and subject to the surrounding circumstances, and the coming period will not affect much but will help prepare the atmosphere," Moussa continued.

He was also asked if there were any disagreements within the Quintet group. He answered, "The Quintet's position is unified, and they speak with the same language, and there are no disagreements among them."

"In the next meeting, we will invite you to attend the discussions of the Quintet so that you can see the harmony and coordination among its members," Moussa added.

In response to a question about whether the committee discusses names, he said, "The Quintet does not discuss names, which is an original and exclusive right for Lebanon and the Lebanese political forces."

Lebanon News

Quintet Committee

Ambassadors

Najib Mikati

President

Alaa Moussa

Egypt

Election

LBCI Next
Hezbollah downs Israeli military drone over Wadi Al-Aaziyeh
Renewal bloc condemns Israeli massacre in Gaza, calls for urgent international action
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-31

Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-22

Sanctions looming: Quintet Committee's stance on obstructing the presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-30

Quintet Ambassadors Coordinate on Lebanese Presidential Election

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-22

Quintet Committee ambassadors to convene in Beirut: A diplomatic 'chessboard' amidst presidential stalemate

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Al Jazeera: Bou Habib coordinates with Hezbollah amid rising tensions with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanese interests first: Fadlallah's stance on south Lebanon and Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:48

Hezbollah downs Israeli military drone over Wadi Al-Aaziyeh

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:20

Renewal bloc condemns Israeli massacre in Gaza, calls for urgent international action

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-17

Inter Miami formalizes its contract with Busquets

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

UNIFIL confirms to LBCI detainment of peacekeepers by local individuals, stressing authorized mobility across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:25

Explosions target a house in Baniyas, on the Syrian coast

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:18

Israeli Spokesperson: Gaza aid incident a tragedy; claims crowded trucks led to fatalities

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

UNIFIL confirms to LBCI detainment of peacekeepers by local individuals, stressing authorized mobility across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:57

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:23

Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:44

Critical Crossroads: Iran's First Legislative Elections Since Mahsa Amini's Uprising

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More