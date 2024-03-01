News
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
Quintet ambassadors meet Mikati: Unity in diplomatic discourse
Lebanon News
2024-03-01 | 05:47
Quintet ambassadors meet Mikati: Unity in diplomatic discourse
Prime Minister Najib Mikati praised the efforts of the members of the "Quintet Committee" and encouraged them to continue working towards unifying the vision and pushing towards the election of a new president.
He emphasized that the president should sponsor dialogue, support economic and social reforms, and be a cornerstone in implementing the constitution and the Taif Agreement.
During his reception of ambassadors at the Grand Serail, Mikati affirmed Lebanon's appreciation for the efforts of the Quintet countries and their keenness on its stability and security. He hoped that the MPs would do their responsibilities in electing the president.
After the meeting, Egyptian Ambassador Alaa Moussa said, "We held a crucial meeting with PM Mikati, and we continued our discussions and tours that started some time ago with Lebanese officials and several political bloc leaders. "
"Sometimes we act as a Quintet Committee, and sometimes we speak bilaterally, but at the same time, we express the viewpoint of the Quintet," Moussa said.
He pointed out that the ambassadors and Mikati discussed several constants during the meeting, including the urgent need to expedite the election of a president, given the circumstances Lebanon and the region are going through.
Moussa reaffirmed the "unity of the Quintet's position and its commitment to providing all assistance and facilitations as long as it feels that commitment and will exist on the part of the political forces."
Additionally, he said, "There is a new spirit and desire, which may vary in degrees, and this is what we will work on in the coming period to reach a unified position and a roadmap to complete the process of electing a president."
When asked when we will see a real step in the presidential elections, primarily since he had expressed optimism about this matter, Moussa replied, "So far, we remain optimistic, and after we met with the President, we came out with a great sense of optimism, and what we heard from the President encourages and motivates us to continue what we started some time ago when we met with President Berri."
"As for the timing, we must realize that the process is not easy and is complex and subject to the surrounding circumstances, and the coming period will not affect much but will help prepare the atmosphere," Moussa continued.
He was also asked if there were any disagreements within the Quintet group. He answered, "The Quintet's position is unified, and they speak with the same language, and there are no disagreements among them."
"In the next meeting, we will invite you to attend the discussions of the Quintet so that you can see the harmony and coordination among its members," Moussa added.
In response to a question about whether the committee discusses names, he said, "The Quintet does not discuss names, which is an original and exclusive right for Lebanon and the Lebanese political forces."
Lebanon News
Quintet Committee
Ambassadors
Najib Mikati
President
Alaa Moussa
Egypt
Election
