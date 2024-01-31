News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
South Korea warns North Korea may try to disrupt April poll
World News
2024-01-31 | 02:26
High views
Share
Share
3
min
South Korea warns North Korea may try to disrupt April poll
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol warned on Wednesday that North Korea could stage provocations such as armed actions near the shared border, drone intrusions, cyber-attacks, or spreading fake news to interfere in April's parliamentary elections.
Yoon made the remarks as he convened an annual central integrated defense council meeting that brings together the military, government, and civil defense entities.
In recent weeks, Pyongyang has ramped up tensions on the Korean peninsula with missile tests and verbal threats against Seoul and Washington while scrapping its decades-long goal of peaceful reunification and redefining the South as a separate, enemy state.
Yoon warned that North Korea could stage "numerous provocations" to intervene in the upcoming election and called for a tighter security posture.
South Korea is set to elect new members of parliament on April 10, with 300 seats up for grabs.
"The North Korean regime is going through fire and water solely for the sake of maintaining its hereditary totalitarian regime while blatantly ignoring international law and UN Security Council resolutions by trading arms with Russia," Yoon told the meeting.
Russia and North Korea have overseen a series of high-level exchanges since last year amid growing criticism of Pyongyang's role in the Ukraine war by allegedly shipping artillery and missiles to Russia.
Both North Korea and Russia deny the accusation and also the charge that Pyongyang has been receiving advanced technology for developing strategic military capability from Moscow in return.
Yoon called for greater cooperation between his country's military, government, police, and private actors, as well as additional measures to prevent possible cyber-attacks on national infrastructure and attempts to disseminate false propaganda.
"Cyber attacks can paralyze national functions and people's daily lives instantly. Fake news and false propaganda may also cause great chaos in society," he said.
This year, Seoul's defense council meeting was specifically designed to examine practical ways of responding under various scenarios to North Korean provocations, including long-range artillery and electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attacks, Yoon's office said.
Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, which has criticized what it called Yoon's hardline North Korea policy, expressed concerns over a possible armed clash near the border.
He called for restoring inter-Korean hotlines, which the North has not responded to since Yoon took office, and warned Yoon against staging "war games" for political gains.
Reuters
World News
South Korea
North Korea
Poll
Parliament
Election
Military
Yoon Suk Yeol
Next
ICJ intends to issue its verdict on 'terrorism' case between Ukraine and Russia
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan jailed for 14 years in graft case
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-17
Russia to Establish Polling Centers for US Presidential Elections
World News
2024-01-17
Russia to Establish Polling Centers for US Presidential Elections
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-12
MP Marwan Hamadeh advocates presidential election amidst Parliamentary challenges
Lebanon News
2024-01-12
MP Marwan Hamadeh advocates presidential election amidst Parliamentary challenges
0
World News
2024-01-05
South Korea evacuates two islands after North Korea fires shells near them
World News
2024-01-05
South Korea evacuates two islands after North Korea fires shells near them
0
World News
2023-12-17
Hundreds of Kosovo Serbs Cross Border for Serbian Parliamentary Elections
World News
2023-12-17
Hundreds of Kosovo Serbs Cross Border for Serbian Parliamentary Elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:56
Taiwan's military simulates China turning drills into an attack
World News
05:56
Taiwan's military simulates China turning drills into an attack
0
World News
05:49
Japan earthquake survivors battle unsanitary conditions with no running water
World News
05:49
Japan earthquake survivors battle unsanitary conditions with no running water
0
World News
05:24
US expects assistance from Iraq in disrupting funding for Iran-backed armed groups, says official
World News
05:24
US expects assistance from Iraq in disrupting funding for Iran-backed armed groups, says official
0
World News
05:13
Russia's Defense Minister urges faster artillery production
World News
05:13
Russia's Defense Minister urges faster artillery production
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-18
Elias Hasrouni’s case: Autopsy results confirm rib fractures, pulmonary obstruction
Lebanon News
2023-08-18
Elias Hasrouni’s case: Autopsy results confirm rib fractures, pulmonary obstruction
0
Middle East News
06:03
Race against time: 42 hours later, fate of the PRCS ambulance crew and Hind remains unknown
Middle East News
06:03
Race against time: 42 hours later, fate of the PRCS ambulance crew and Hind remains unknown
0
Press Highlights
00:34
Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency
Press Highlights
00:34
Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Quintet Ambassadors Coordinate on Lebanese Presidential Election
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Quintet Ambassadors Coordinate on Lebanese Presidential Election
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
09:28
Netanyahu: Israel will not withdraw its forces from Gaza or release thousands of Palestinian prisoners
Middle East News
09:28
Netanyahu: Israel will not withdraw its forces from Gaza or release thousands of Palestinian prisoners
2
Lebanon News
08:55
Kataeb Party condemns Hezbollah's grip on southern Lebanon, urges sovereign forces to unite
Lebanon News
08:55
Kataeb Party condemns Hezbollah's grip on southern Lebanon, urges sovereign forces to unite
3
Middle East News
11:13
A Hamas official told Reuters that the proposed ceasefire plan includes three stages
Middle East News
11:13
A Hamas official told Reuters that the proposed ceasefire plan includes three stages
4
Middle East News
09:09
Islamic Jihad: We will not engage in any understandings without ensuring a ceasefire
Middle East News
09:09
Islamic Jihad: We will not engage in any understandings without ensuring a ceasefire
5
Middle East News
07:27
Unanswered pleas: PRCS ambulance team's fate unknown after attempt to save 6-year-old in Gaza
Middle East News
07:27
Unanswered pleas: PRCS ambulance team's fate unknown after attempt to save 6-year-old in Gaza
6
World News
12:47
The White House is considering 'multiple measures' in response to the Jordan attack
World News
12:47
The White House is considering 'multiple measures' in response to the Jordan attack
7
Lebanon News
06:23
Hamas movement in Lebanon protests donor countries' decision to halt UNRWA funding
Lebanon News
06:23
Hamas movement in Lebanon protests donor countries' decision to halt UNRWA funding
8
Middle East News
08:31
Israeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in West Bank hospital raid
Middle East News
08:31
Israeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in West Bank hospital raid
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More