Three civilians killed and 12 injured in Russian shelling in eastern Ukraine

Russian airstrikes have left at least three dead and 12 wounded in eastern Ukraine, according to a local official, while a woman was killed in Ukrainian shelling on a Russian village near the border.



Vadym Filashkin, the governor of Donetsk region in Ukraine, stated, "During the night, the Russians attacked Dmytrivka (a town about 45 kilometers from the front line) with drones, and in the morning, rescue workers found the bodies of two people under the rubble of a house."

AFP