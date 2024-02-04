The death toll from what Russia said was a Ukrainian attack on Lysychansk - a city in the Moscow-controlled Ukrainian region of Luhansk - has risen to 28, including a child, Russia's emergencies ministry said on Sunday.



The ministry said ten people were rescued from under the rubble following what it said was a Ukrainian attack on a building housing a bakery in Lysychansk.



"The search and rescue operation continues," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.



The Russian-controlled Luhansk Information Centre said on its Telegram that the shelling by US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) occurred on Saturday afternoon.



From the design and color of the building and a sign matching file imagery of the area, Reuters confirmed the location of a video the Russian emergencies ministry shared. It matches a location on Google Maps identified as the Adriatic Restaurant on Moskovska Street, Lysychansk.



However, Reuters could not independently verify the footage's date or any other report details coming out of an area Russia said it annexed in 2022.



Ukrainian officials have not made any statement on the incident.



Russia took control of Lysychansk in July 2022 after months of heavy fighting. According to Ukrainian officials, only about a tenth of Lysychansk's pre-war population of 110,000 remain in the city.



Reuters