News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Death toll from Ukraine's strike on Lysychansk up to 28
World News
2024-02-04 | 02:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Death toll from Ukraine's strike on Lysychansk up to 28
The death toll from what Russia said was a Ukrainian attack on Lysychansk - a city in the Moscow-controlled Ukrainian region of Luhansk - has risen to 28, including a child, Russia's emergencies ministry said on Sunday.
The ministry said ten people were rescued from under the rubble following what it said was a Ukrainian attack on a building housing a bakery in Lysychansk.
"The search and rescue operation continues," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.
The Russian-controlled Luhansk Information Centre said on its Telegram that the shelling by US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) occurred on Saturday afternoon.
From the design and color of the building and a sign matching file imagery of the area, Reuters confirmed the location of a video the Russian emergencies ministry shared. It matches a location on Google Maps identified as the Adriatic Restaurant on Moskovska Street, Lysychansk.
However, Reuters could not independently verify the footage's date or any other report details coming out of an area Russia said it annexed in 2022.
Ukrainian officials have not made any statement on the incident.
Russia took control of Lysychansk in July 2022 after months of heavy fighting. According to Ukrainian officials, only about a tenth of Lysychansk's pre-war population of 110,000 remain in the city.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Death toll
Lysychansk
Strike
Shelling
Next
Namibia's President Hage Geingob dies after cancer diagnosis
Forest fires kill 51 in Chile
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-30
Death toll in Ukraine rises to at least 39 after Russian airstrikes
World News
2023-12-30
Death toll in Ukraine rises to at least 39 after Russian airstrikes
0
World News
2024-02-02
Russian drone strike kills two French workers in Ukraine
World News
2024-02-02
Russian drone strike kills two French workers in Ukraine
0
World News
2024-01-23
Russian Defense Ministry: Missile strikes hit military production facilities in Ukraine
World News
2024-01-23
Russian Defense Ministry: Missile strikes hit military production facilities in Ukraine
0
World News
2024-01-02
Zelenskyy condemns 'Russian terrorism' after new strikes on Ukraine
World News
2024-01-02
Zelenskyy condemns 'Russian terrorism' after new strikes on Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:58
Mexican president requests his US counterpart to lift sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela
World News
03:58
Mexican president requests his US counterpart to lift sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela
0
World News
03:27
Namibia's President Hage Geingob dies after cancer diagnosis
World News
03:27
Namibia's President Hage Geingob dies after cancer diagnosis
0
World News
02:02
Forest fires kill 51 in Chile
World News
02:02
Forest fires kill 51 in Chile
0
World News
01:59
Biden cruises to victory in South Carolina
World News
01:59
Biden cruises to victory in South Carolina
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-23
Iran threatens Mediterranean Sea closure over Gaza war
Middle East News
2023-12-23
Iran threatens Mediterranean Sea closure over Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-01
Yedioth Ahronoth says Metula, Shlomi, and Manara are areas most targeted by Hezbollah strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-01
Yedioth Ahronoth says Metula, Shlomi, and Manara are areas most targeted by Hezbollah strikes
0
Lebanon News
07:28
After pivotal Lebanon visit, UK Foreign Secretary says escalation in violence not in anyone's interests
Lebanon News
07:28
After pivotal Lebanon visit, UK Foreign Secretary says escalation in violence not in anyone's interests
0
Middle East News
02:17
Helicopter crash kills two in southern Turkey
Middle East News
02:17
Helicopter crash kills two in southern Turkey
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
05:23
Lebanon's Central Bank allows depositors to withdraw $150 monthly
Lebanon Economy
05:23
Lebanon's Central Bank allows depositors to withdraw $150 monthly
2
Lebanon News
07:28
After pivotal Lebanon visit, UK Foreign Secretary says escalation in violence not in anyone's interests
Lebanon News
07:28
After pivotal Lebanon visit, UK Foreign Secretary says escalation in violence not in anyone's interests
3
Press Highlights
00:44
Lebanese political landscape: Elie Marouni's views on Presidential elections and foreign influence
Press Highlights
00:44
Lebanese political landscape: Elie Marouni's views on Presidential elections and foreign influence
4
Middle East News
06:51
US airstrikes in Syria kill 23 pro-Iran fighters
Middle East News
06:51
US airstrikes in Syria kill 23 pro-Iran fighters
5
Middle East News
05:05
At least 16 killed, including civilians, in US airstrikes in Iraq
Middle East News
05:05
At least 16 killed, including civilians, in US airstrikes in Iraq
6
Lebanon News
08:13
Taymour Jumblatt Criticizes Political Stagnation and Calls for Action
Lebanon News
08:13
Taymour Jumblatt Criticizes Political Stagnation and Calls for Action
7
Middle East News
01:06
US Navy conducts preemptive strike against Houthi missile in the Red Sea
Middle East News
01:06
US Navy conducts preemptive strike against Houthi missile in the Red Sea
8
Middle East News
04:55
Reuters security sources say no attack detected on al-Harir air base hosting US forces
Middle East News
04:55
Reuters security sources say no attack detected on al-Harir air base hosting US forces
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More