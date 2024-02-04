Death toll from Ukraine's strike on Lysychansk up to 28

World News
2024-02-04 | 02:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Death toll from Ukraine&#39;s strike on Lysychansk up to 28
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Death toll from Ukraine's strike on Lysychansk up to 28

The death toll from what Russia said was a Ukrainian attack on Lysychansk - a city in the Moscow-controlled Ukrainian region of Luhansk - has risen to 28, including a child, Russia's emergencies ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry said ten people were rescued from under the rubble following what it said was a Ukrainian attack on a building housing a bakery in Lysychansk.

"The search and rescue operation continues," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Russian-controlled Luhansk Information Centre said on its Telegram that the shelling by US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) occurred on Saturday afternoon.

From the design and color of the building and a sign matching file imagery of the area, Reuters confirmed the location of a video the Russian emergencies ministry shared. It matches a location on Google Maps identified as the Adriatic Restaurant on Moskovska Street, Lysychansk.

However, Reuters could not independently verify the footage's date or any other report details coming out of an area Russia said it annexed in 2022.

Ukrainian officials have not made any statement on the incident.

Russia took control of Lysychansk in July 2022 after months of heavy fighting. According to Ukrainian officials, only about a tenth of Lysychansk's pre-war population of 110,000 remain in the city.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Death toll

Lysychansk

Strike

Shelling

LBCI Next
Namibia's President Hage Geingob dies after cancer diagnosis
Forest fires kill 51 in Chile
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-30

Death toll in Ukraine rises to at least 39 after Russian airstrikes

LBCI
World News
2024-02-02

Russian drone strike kills two French workers in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-01-23

Russian Defense Ministry: Missile strikes hit military production facilities in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-01-02

Zelenskyy condemns 'Russian terrorism' after new strikes on Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:58

Mexican president requests his US counterpart to lift sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela

LBCI
World News
03:27

Namibia's President Hage Geingob dies after cancer diagnosis

LBCI
World News
02:02

Forest fires kill 51 in Chile

LBCI
World News
01:59

Biden cruises to victory in South Carolina

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-23

Iran threatens Mediterranean Sea closure over Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-01

Yedioth Ahronoth says Metula, Shlomi, and Manara are areas most targeted by Hezbollah strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

After pivotal Lebanon visit, UK Foreign Secretary says escalation in violence not in anyone's interests

LBCI
Middle East News
02:17

Helicopter crash kills two in southern Turkey

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:23

Lebanon's Central Bank allows depositors to withdraw $150 monthly

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

After pivotal Lebanon visit, UK Foreign Secretary says escalation in violence not in anyone's interests

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

Lebanese political landscape: Elie Marouni's views on Presidential elections and foreign influence

LBCI
Middle East News
06:51

US airstrikes in Syria kill 23 pro-Iran fighters

LBCI
Middle East News
05:05

At least 16 killed, including civilians, in US airstrikes in Iraq

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Taymour Jumblatt Criticizes Political Stagnation and Calls for Action

LBCI
Middle East News
01:06

US Navy conducts preemptive strike against Houthi missile in the Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
04:55

Reuters security sources say no attack detected on al-Harir air base hosting US forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More