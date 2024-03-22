US urges Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure

World News
2024-03-22 | 05:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US urges Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US urges Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure

The United States has urged Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, warning that drone strikes risk provoking retaliation and driving up global oil prices, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The attacks helped boost oil prices, which have risen nearly 4% so far since March 12, when Ukraine first started targeting Russia's energy infrastructure. 

A further rally in gasoline prices in the United States would weaken President Joe Biden's ratings and undermine his re-election chances.

Russia and Ukraine have both used drones to strike critical infrastructure, military installations and troop concentrations in their more than two-year war, with Kyiv hitting Russian refineries and energy facilities in recent months.

Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Ukraine

United States

Strikes

Energy Infrastructure

Oil

LBCI Next
Kremlin: Russia is at war due to Western intervention on Ukrainian side
Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes off Indonesia's Java island
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-16

Two killed in strikes targeting Russian region of Belgorod near border with Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-03-16

Ukraine drones target Russia's Syzran oil refinery, reports governor

LBCI
World News
2024-02-14

Russia's airstrikes kill three, injure 13 in east Ukraine, Ukrainian officials say

LBCI
World News
2024-01-25

Ukraine bombed oil refinery in southern Russia overnight

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:52

Kremlin not aware of confirmations from Houthis regarding safety of Russian ships

LBCI
World News
06:54

Germany, France reach 'breakthrough' deal on MGCS tank development

LBCI
World News
06:15

Kremlin: Russia is at war due to Western intervention on Ukrainian side

LBCI
World News
05:25

Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes off Indonesia's Java island

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-15

US Central Command conducts successful strikes against Houthi threats in Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-10

Osama Hamdan declares failure of Israel’s objectives, stands firm on conditions for hostages’ return

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Yasmina Zaytoun qualifies for Top 8 in Miss World pageant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-20

The Philadelphia Axis: Israel's Strategic Focus at the Gaza-Egypt Border

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:44

Qatar invites Hezbollah to Doha: Decision awaited

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Revival of Housing Loans in Lebanon: Opportunities and Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Caught in the Crossfire: Tripoli's Struggle with Stray Bullets

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:06

Schools signal over 50% fee hikes in 2024-2025

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:29

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Britain's Diplomatic Pressure and Israel's Security Dilemma: Navigating Complexities in the Middle East

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:37

Arab League chief: Two Palestinian parties cannot govern West Bank and Gaza

LBCI
World News
02:37

Australia, Britain warn of potentially devastating consequences of Israeli invasion of Rafah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More