Ukraine's drone strikes Russian major refinery

World News
2024-04-02 | 04:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine&#39;s drone strikes Russian major refinery
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Ukraine's drone strikes Russian major refinery

Ukraine struck one of Russia's biggest refineries on Tuesday with a drone 1,300 km (800 miles) from the front lines in Ukraine and said it had inflicted significant damage on a military target.

Ukrainian drones attacked targets in Tatarstan, a highly industrialized region south-east of Moscow, in the early hours, and some people were injured, Tatarstan's head Rustam Minnikhanov said.

Russian electronic warfare defenses intercepted a Ukrainian drone near Tatneft's Taneco refinery, one of Russia's biggest, in Nizhnekamsk, the RIA state news agency reported.

A fire broke out at the refinery that was extinguished within 20 minutes, RIA said. Production has not been disrupted, RIA said.

Pictures from the scene indicated the drone hit the primary refining unit, CDU-7, at the Taneco refinery.

It was one of Ukraine's deepest drone attacks into Russian territory.

The Taneco oil refinery is one of Russia's largest and newest. Its production capacity stands at around 360,000 barrels per day.

Tatarstan's Minnikhanov said that enterprises in Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk were attacked.

Two drones attacked a dormitory on the territory of the Alabuga Special Economic Zone. At least seven people were injured, Russian media reported.

"There is no serious damage, the technological process of the enterprises is not disrupted," Minnikhanov said.

Unverified footage on social media showed a loud blast followed by people running for cover.

The Washington Post reported last year that Russia was mass producing drones at a plant in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone.

A Ukrainian intelligence source told Reuters in Kyiv that "significant damage" had been done to a military target in Russia's Tatarstan region in an attack using Ukrainian-made drones.

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Drone

Russia

Refinery

Strike

Tatarstan

LBCI Next
Blinken in Paris after Gaza NGO attack
Several people injured in shooting at school in Finland
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-28

Ukraine shoots down 26 Russian drones in latest strike

LBCI
World News
2024-03-16

Ukraine drones target Russia's Syzran oil refinery, reports governor

LBCI
World News
2024-02-02

Russian drone strike kills two French workers in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-04-01

Ukraine downed two of three Russian drones overnight

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:16

Putin declares Russia will find out who was behind deadly concert shooting

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:23

London demands 'transparent' explanation from Israel following attack on relief workers in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
06:27

Khamenei: Iran will "punish" Israel in response to the targeting of its consulate in Damascus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:18

Cyprus president: Corridor from Cyprus to Gaza will continue to operate

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-22

Schools signal over 50% fee hikes in 2024-2025

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:23

Israeli Defense Minister: Israel operating 'all over Middle East' against foes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-21

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: NEOM project and sports investments fuel economic growth

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

Iranian SNN news website: Israel targets Iranian consulate and the residence of Iranian ambassador to Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
11:27

Security source to Reuters: Israeli strikes on Damascus kill Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi

LBCI
Middle East News
10:49

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights: Six killed in Israeli strikes near the Iranian embassy in Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
15:22

IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:32

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Iranian presence in Syria shaken: Israel attacks Damascus, killing IRGC commander

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:42

Netanyahu: Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel; it is time to expel Hamas' mouthpiece from Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Unprecedented unrest: Jordan protests at Israeli embassy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More