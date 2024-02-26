Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-26 | 12:17
High views
2min
Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy

Report by Rita Khoury, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi 

Fadi Ibrahim succumbed to illness on his birthday at 68, marking the end of a prolific career. 

Entering every Lebanese household in 1995, Ibrahim's presence on television screens became synonymous with quality drama during a period of post-war resurgence. His role alongside Rola Hamadeh in the series "The Storm Blows Twice" solidified his legacy as an actor.

From actor to Arab star, Ibrahim's name became associated with many television productions in Lebanon, Egypt, and across the Arab world, with LBCI being a leading platform for his work.

Beyond television, Ibrahim left his mark on Arab cinema and comedy theater, determined to leave a lasting impression.

The day the Lebanese raised their voices, he participated and once said, "If we had been aware of what was happening, we would have saved the country."

In late 2023 and early 2024, Ibrahim battled a severe health crisis, facing kidney failure and diabetic complications that resulted in the amputation of his leg and fingers.

He was discharged from the hospital only to return on Friday in a difficult condition, as he was transferred to intensive care, where he passed.

Fadi Ibrahim has passed away, but he will have his last appearance in the series "Secret and Destiny," which will be shown by LBCI, the scenes he filmed before his illness.

