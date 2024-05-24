EU to sanction 9 Iranian entities for supplying drones to Russia, including defense minister

2024-05-24 | 11:47
EU to sanction 9 Iranian entities for supplying drones to Russia, including defense minister
EU to sanction 9 Iranian entities for supplying drones to Russia, including defense minister

EU governments agreed on Friday to put nine Iranian entities, including Iran's Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani, on its sanctions list for supplying drones to Russia, which Moscow uses in its war against Ukraine, EU diplomats said.

The agreement, struck among ambassadors of EU governments in Brussels, called the COREPER, will be made public after endorsement by EU foreign ministers meeting on Monday.

"The COREPER agreed with 9 listings under the Iran Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV). Some technical details are still being worked out, but (EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep) Borrell will announce the political agreement at Foreign Affairs Council on Monday," one diplomat said.

A second diplomat confirmed that Iran's Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani was on the agreed sanctions list.

The sanctions include travel bans for individuals, asset freeze for individuals and entities and a prohibition on making funds or economic resources available to those listed.



Reuters
 

