Syrian Kurdish forces: Six of our fighters killed in drone strike on US base

2024-02-05 | 04:21
Syrian Kurdish forces: Six of our fighters killed in drone strike on US base
Syrian Kurdish forces: Six of our fighters killed in drone strike on US base

Forces led by Kurds and supported by the United States said on Monday that six of their fighters were killed in a drone strike originating from areas in Deir ez-Zur, which is under the control of the Syrian government. 

Local sources mentioned that the drone came from an area where groups allied with Iran are active and regularly carry out strikes. 

They added that the drone targeted a military academy near the Al-Omar oil field located near a US base. 

Reuters 
 

