Saudi Arabian companies to make parts for Lockheed's THAAD defense system

2024-02-05 | 04:57
Saudi Arabian companies to make parts for Lockheed's THAAD defense system
Saudi Arabian companies to make parts for Lockheed's THAAD defense system

US weapons maker Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), opens new tab has signed agreements for Saudi Arabian companies to manufacture parts of its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, the company said on Monday.

These sub-contracts will enhance manufacturing capabilities in Saudi Arabia and transfer expertise to strengthen the country’s defense industry, Lockheed said.

Reuters
 

