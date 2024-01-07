News
Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images
Lebanon News
2024-01-07 | 10:52
Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images
Rafic Hariri International Airport faced a cyber-attack that compromised the flight information display system on Sunday.
Throughout the airport, screens displayed a message directed towards "Hezbollah and Iran," as indicated by the images.
Fadi El Hassan, the Director-General of Civil Aviation, confirmed to LBCI that efforts are underway to restore and secure the compromised screens.
