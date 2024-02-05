News
Beirut 14
14
o
Mount Lebanon 14
14
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan 17
17
o
North
18
o
South
14
o
Bekaa 8
8
o
Russia intends to summon Israeli ambassador due to 'unacceptable statements'
World News
2024-02-05 | 03:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia intends to summon Israeli ambassador due to 'unacceptable statements'
The Russian Foreign Ministry, as reported by TASS news agency today, Monday, stated that the ministry will summon the Israeli ambassador, Simona Halperin, due to "unacceptable statements" she made in an interview.
The ministry mentioned that Halperin misrepresented the Russian foreign policy stance in the interview with the Russian daily newspaper Kommersant, which was published yesterday, Sunday.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Israel
Ambassador
Simona Halperin
Foreign Ministry
Syrian Kurdish forces: Six of our fighters killed in drone strike on US base
Australia Condemns Chinese Court Death Sentence with Reprieve for Australian-born Writer
