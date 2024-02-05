Russia's anti-war candidate faces likely exclusion from election

World News
2024-02-05 | 05:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia&#39;s anti-war candidate faces likely exclusion from election
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Russia's anti-war candidate faces likely exclusion from election

Russian anti-war presidential candidate Boris Nadezhdin said on Monday that a working group of Russia's Central Election Commission found 15 percent of the supporters' signatures he submitted to back his election bid invalid.

That figure, if confirmed, is three times higher than the allowable error rate and would provide grounds for the commission to disqualify Nadezhdin from running against President Vladimir Putin in March.

The commission will make a final ruling on the matter on Wednesday, Nadezhdin's spokesman said.

Nadezhdin said on Telegram that he would appeal to the Supreme Court if the commission refused to register him.

Last week, Nadezhdin presented the electoral commission with signatures from more than 100,000 supporters across Russia as part of his bid to get his name on the ballot paper.

On Friday, the commission said its initial analysis of the signatures showed some of those listed as Nadezhdin supporters were dead people.

Nobody expects Nadezhdin, 60, to win even if he is allowed to participate, given Putin's long dominance and control of the state.

But his campaign has captured people's attention because of his outright opposition to what the Kremlin calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Nadezhdin says Putin made a "fatal mistake" by launching it and has pledged to end the conflict via negotiation.

Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Boris Nadezhdin

Anti-War

Candidate

Election

Vladimir Putin

LBCI Next
Kremlin warns against using frozen Russian assets as collateral for Ukraine
Saudi Arabian companies to make parts for Lockheed's THAAD defense system
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-17

Russia to Establish Polling Centers for US Presidential Elections

LBCI
World News
2023-12-25

Russia says West trying to 'destabilize' Serbia amid elections

LBCI
World News
2023-12-11

Russian presidential elections to take place in the occupied Ukrainian territories

LBCI
World News
2023-12-07

Russian Federation Council sets March 17, 2024, as presidential elections' date

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:22

At least 10 killed in attack on police station in Pakistan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:26

UN: Gaza’s economy could take until 2092 to recover if Israel’s operations cease now

LBCI
Middle East News
06:04

Syrian Observatory: Seven fighters from the Special Forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces killed in a drone attack ​

LBCI
World News
05:59

Police and protesters clash after Senegal election postponed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-05

A change in Lebanese bureaucracy: The Ministry of Labor's digital transformation

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-04

Lebanese political landscape: Elie Marouni's views on Presidential elections and foreign influence

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-03

Britain's strong stance: Hezbollah urged to stay away from southern borders amid rising tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-16

Hezbollah's influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy's letters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:28

Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20

Canada to sanction West Bank settlers and Hamas leaders

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51

Sullivan: US intends further strikes on Iran-backed groups

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:28

Broader regional confrontation: US and UK expand military engagement in Yemen

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:29

UNRWA: Limited clean water access puts thousands at risk in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More