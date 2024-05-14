Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki: A journey from "Caramel" to Cannes jury

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-14 | 13:12
High views
Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki: A journey from &quot;Caramel&quot; to Cannes jury
Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki: A journey from "Caramel" to Cannes jury

Report by Rita Khoury, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Lebanese filmmaker, actress, and writer Nadine Labaki is a member of the acclaimed jury at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. 

Nadine’s relationship with the festival spans years, beginning in 2004 when the festival granted her an artistic residency to write the screenplay for her first drama film, "Caramel," which was later screened at the festival in the Directors' Fortnight section.

Nadine's ambition did not stop there. She returned to the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival with her film "Where Do We Go Now?" in the "Un Certain Regard" selection. 

She continued to shine with her third film, "Capernaum," which won the Jury Prize at Cannes.

Her journey does not stop there, as Nadine was chosen as a jury member for the "Un Certain Regard" section at the festival.

On stage, she addressed the audience in Arabic: "Are there any Lebanese in the hall?"

This time, not only were there Lebanese in the hall, but Lebanese presence was solidified with Nadine Labaki being an integral part of the 2024 main competition jury alongside prominent names in the film industry. 

Nadine will be the Lebanese voice in one of the most prestigious film juries, tasked with selecting the best among 22 films, one of which will win the Palme d'Or.
 

