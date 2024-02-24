Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Italy sign a bilateral security agreement

World News
2024-02-24 | 10:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Italy sign a bilateral security agreement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Italy sign a bilateral security agreement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday that he had signed a bilateral security agreement with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is visiting Kyiv on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy stated, "This document lays down solid foundations for a long-term security partnership between Ukraine and Italy," following similar recent agreements signed by Kyiv with several European countries, including Germany and France.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

Italy

Bilateral Agreement

Security

LBCI Next
Hello Kitty theme park shut down in Tokyo over 'terrorist alert'
Blinken says Israel's new settlements in West Bank "inconsistent" with international law
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:25

Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Canada sign a bilateral security agreement

LBCI
World News
2024-02-21

Brazil at G20 meeting: UN Security Council 'paralysis' regarding Gaza and Ukraine is 'unacceptable'

LBCI
World News
2024-02-16

Wars in Gaza, Ukraine to dominate Munich Security Conference

LBCI
World News
2024-01-17

Macron to travel to Ukraine in February to finalize bilateral security deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:00

Canadian Prime Minister accuses Putin of Navalny assassination

LBCI
World News
10:25

Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Canada sign a bilateral security agreement

LBCI
World News
08:31

Russian Security Council Official vows retaliation against Western sanctions

LBCI
World News
06:17

Zelensky vows 'victory' on anniversary of Russian invasion

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-23

Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:00

Navigating the Rental Surge: Lebanon's Housing Dilemma in Times of Crisis

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-03

Tiny acquires HappyFunCorp, the prolific firm that’s built apps for Twitter, Amazon and more, for $30M

LBCI
Sports News
2024-02-23

Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More