Pentagon announces death of 25,000 Palestinian women and children by Israeli Forces since October

2024-02-29 | 11:48
High views

Pentagon announces death of 25,000 Palestinian women and children by Israeli Forces since October

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Thursday that Israeli forces have killed more than 25,000 Palestinian women and children since October 7th.

Austin told the House of Representatives during a House Armed Services Committee hearing, "It's more than 25,000.''

AFP

