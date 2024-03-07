Russia reports neutralizing ISIS cell plotting attack on Moscow synagogue

World News
2024-03-07 | 07:15
High views
Russia reports neutralizing ISIS cell plotting attack on Moscow synagogue
0min
Russia reports neutralizing ISIS cell plotting attack on Moscow synagogue

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday it prevented an attack on a synagogue in Moscow that was plotted by an Islamic State cell, Russian state news agencies reported.

FSB said that the members of the organization had been planning "to commit a terrorist act against one of the Jewish religious institutions in Moscow", the RIA news agency quoted the report as saying.

The attackers opened fire during the attempted arrest and were "neutralized by return fire", the FSB said.

Reuters
 

