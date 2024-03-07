News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia reports neutralizing ISIS cell plotting attack on Moscow synagogue
World News
2024-03-07 | 07:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia reports neutralizing ISIS cell plotting attack on Moscow synagogue
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday it prevented an attack on a synagogue in Moscow that was plotted by an Islamic State cell, Russian state news agencies reported.
FSB said that the members of the organization had been planning "to commit a terrorist act against one of the Jewish religious institutions in Moscow", the RIA news agency quoted the report as saying.
The attackers opened fire during the attempted arrest and were "neutralized by return fire", the FSB said.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Federal Security Service
FSB
Attack
Synagogue
Moscow
Islamic State
Next
Israel says South Africa exploiting ICJ on behalf of Hamas
EU's von der Leyen wins conservatives' backing to lead bloc for 5 more years
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-19
Russian air defenses thwarted a "drone attack" over Moscow
World News
2023-12-19
Russian air defenses thwarted a "drone attack" over Moscow
0
World News
2024-03-03
Russian and Chinese officials affirm Moscow's essential role in Ukrainian settlement talks
World News
2024-03-03
Russian and Chinese officials affirm Moscow's essential role in Ukrainian settlement talks
0
World News
2024-02-26
Russia: Idea of Ukraine peace talks without Moscow is absurd
World News
2024-02-26
Russia: Idea of Ukraine peace talks without Moscow is absurd
0
World News
2024-02-24
Journalists detained in Moscow as wives of Russian soldiers protest
World News
2024-02-24
Journalists detained in Moscow as wives of Russian soldiers protest
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:32
Guterres calls for a ceasefire in Sudan during Ramadan
World News
10:32
Guterres calls for a ceasefire in Sudan during Ramadan
0
World News
09:40
Kremlin: Macron increases France's "involvement" in Ukrainian conflict
World News
09:40
Kremlin: Macron increases France's "involvement" in Ukrainian conflict
0
World News
09:15
Armenia no longer requires Russian border guards at airport
World News
09:15
Armenia no longer requires Russian border guards at airport
0
World News
08:29
Swedish government set to approve NATO membership on Thursday
World News
08:29
Swedish government set to approve NATO membership on Thursday
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-02
Rafah: Forgotten Crises Amidst Environmental and Humanitarian Perils
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-02
Rafah: Forgotten Crises Amidst Environmental and Humanitarian Perils
0
Middle East News
06:35
Syrian Armed Forces clash with 'terrorist group' attempting to attack military site near Idlib
Middle East News
06:35
Syrian Armed Forces clash with 'terrorist group' attempting to attack military site near Idlib
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-20
Aftermath of destruction: Choueifat building collapse claims lives, sparks rescue efforts
Lebanon News
2024-02-20
Aftermath of destruction: Choueifat building collapse claims lives, sparks rescue efforts
0
Press Highlights
01:31
Biden's warning echoes: The stakes of war as US unveils proposal for Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:31
Biden's warning echoes: The stakes of war as US unveils proposal for Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:00
Samy Gemayel to LBCI: We created a 'resilience front' against Hezbollah; Presidential election feasible if Hezbollah embraces 'consensus'
Lebanon News
15:00
Samy Gemayel to LBCI: We created a 'resilience front' against Hezbollah; Presidential election feasible if Hezbollah embraces 'consensus'
2
Lebanon News
03:02
Israeli tank crew killed a Reuters reporter in Lebanon, then 'likely' opened fire at journalists, report finds
Lebanon News
03:02
Israeli tank crew killed a Reuters reporter in Lebanon, then 'likely' opened fire at journalists, report finds
3
Press Highlights
00:40
Hezbollah's 'conundrum': US dynamics unfold as envoy Hochstein seeks to 'separate' Lebanon from Gaza
Press Highlights
00:40
Hezbollah's 'conundrum': US dynamics unfold as envoy Hochstein seeks to 'separate' Lebanon from Gaza
4
Press Highlights
01:31
Biden's warning echoes: The stakes of war as US unveils proposal for Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:31
Biden's warning echoes: The stakes of war as US unveils proposal for Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
02:09
Circular 166 will not be implemented soon
Press Highlights
02:09
Circular 166 will not be implemented soon
6
Lebanon News
10:53
Report breaks down the numbers: Insights from Lebanon's 2023 suicide rates
Lebanon News
10:53
Report breaks down the numbers: Insights from Lebanon's 2023 suicide rates
7
Lebanon News
05:56
LBCI source confirms positive outcome as Hezbollah and Aoun express satisfaction over Thursday's meeting
Lebanon News
05:56
LBCI source confirms positive outcome as Hezbollah and Aoun express satisfaction over Thursday's meeting
8
Press Highlights
01:57
The sale of $3 million stamps at $36 million: Combating the black market stamp trade heats up
Press Highlights
01:57
The sale of $3 million stamps at $36 million: Combating the black market stamp trade heats up
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More