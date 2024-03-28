White House says US passed written warning of Moscow attack to Russia

2024-03-28 | 12:12
White House says US passed written warning of Moscow attack to Russia
White House says US passed written warning of Moscow attack to Russia

The White House on Thursday dismissed as 'nonsense' Russia's charge of Ukraine's involvement in last Friday's attack on Moscow's Crocus City concert hall.

In a briefing to reporters, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said that the United States passed to Russian security services a written warning of an extremist attack on large gatherings in Moscow, one of many provided in advance.

"It is abundantly clear that ISIS (Islamic State) was solely responsible for the horrific attack in Moscow last week," Kirby said. "The United States tried to help prevent this terrorist attack, and the Kremlin knows this."

He described the Russian allegations that the four gunmen that carried the attack were Ukrainian nationals as 'nonsense and propaganda.'

Reuters

