Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Israeli Army prepared plan for wide war with Lebanon

General Secretary of the Palestinian National Initiative, Mustafa Barghouti, considered the atmosphere of the Palestinian factions meeting held in Moscow positive, noting that it was the first meeting in which all forces participated.



He pointed out that the factions are facing a challenge consisting of two points: how to preserve the Palestine Liberation Organization as a representative of the Palestinian people and achieve Palestinian national unity on the other.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Barghouti emphasized that the meeting focused on the importance of unifying efforts to achieve three fundamental issues:



First, the aggression should be stopped, and a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire should be reached.



Second, halting the immense humanitarian tragedy suffered by the Palestinian people through bombing, destruction, and starvation, breaking the siege, and delivering aid to Palestinians.



Third, exerting pressure on Israel and the United States to stop the aggression and open the way for a prisoner exchange process and preventing displacement.



Additionally, he considered the government a detailed matter, stating that the main issue is not who is in it; instead, it needs to be acceptable and capable.



He saw that what hinders reaching an agreement to stop the ceasefire today is that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not want to stop the war because his accountability will begin the moment it stops, and he wants to expand it to Lebanon if possible.



He also mentioned that the Israeli Army has prepared a plan for a wide war with Lebanon and that Israel has instructed residents of the north to stockpile food, considering the danger of expanding the war in Lebanon to be real and significant.



He said, "Israel does not want a Palestinian state, and the Oslo project has failed, and the way to change this course can only be achieved through resistance."