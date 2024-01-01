Russia issues tsunami warnings in the Far East

World News
2024-01-01 | 05:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia issues tsunami warnings in the Far East
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia issues tsunami warnings in the Far East

The Russian news agency TASS quoted the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations as saying on Monday that areas on the Russian island of Sakhalin and the cities of Vladivostok and Nakhodka near Japan, located on the Russian Pacific coast, are at risk of experiencing massive tidal waves (tsunami).

A powerful earthquake with an initial magnitude of 7.6 struck central Japan on Monday, leading to warnings of a tsunami and evacuation instructions for residents.

TASS reported that the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations denied earlier reports that spoke of evacuation operations for residents in the vulnerable areas of Sakhalin.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Tsunami

Warnings

Japan

Earthquake

Emergency

Evacuation

LBCI Next
Ukraine says foiled 'record' number of drone attacks on New Year's Eve
Massive earthquake strikes Japan, triggering tsunami warning
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:04

Massive earthquake strikes Japan, triggering tsunami warning

LBCI
World News
2023-12-29

Biden urges Congress to take "emergency" steps to support Ukraine after Russian strikes

LBCI
World News
2023-12-21

Russia: Military exercises by Japan, the US, and Australia pose potential security threat

LBCI
World News
2023-12-02

Philippines authorities warn of devastating tsunami after earthquake

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:38

Dutch police arrest over 200 in New Year's Eve riots

LBCI
World News
08:05

UK warns willing to take 'direct action' over Red Sea attacks

LBCI
World News
06:52

Ukraine says foiled 'record' number of drone attacks on New Year's Eve

LBCI
World News
05:04

Massive earthquake strikes Japan, triggering tsunami warning

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Abu Obaida: We were able to destroy 22 military vehicles and eliminate a large number of enemy soldiers

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-31

Palestinian death toll in Gaza war rises to 21,822

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-19

Hezbollah will bear the consequences: Israel's Adraee

LBCI
Middle East News
08:15

Gaza Health Ministry: 21,978 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More