Russia issues tsunami warnings in the Far East

The Russian news agency TASS quoted the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations as saying on Monday that areas on the Russian island of Sakhalin and the cities of Vladivostok and Nakhodka near Japan, located on the Russian Pacific coast, are at risk of experiencing massive tidal waves (tsunami).



A powerful earthquake with an initial magnitude of 7.6 struck central Japan on Monday, leading to warnings of a tsunami and evacuation instructions for residents.



TASS reported that the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations denied earlier reports that spoke of evacuation operations for residents in the vulnerable areas of Sakhalin.



Reuters