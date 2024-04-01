News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran alerted Russia to security threat before Moscow attack
World News
2024-04-01 | 05:18
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Iran alerted Russia to security threat before Moscow attack
Iran tipped off Russia about the possibility of a major "terrorist operation" on its soil ahead of the concert hall massacre near Moscow last month, three sources familiar with the matter said.
In the deadliest attack inside Russia in 20 years, gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers on March 22 at the Crocus City Hall, killing at least 144 people in violence claimed by the Islamic State militant group.
"Days before the attack in Russia, Tehran shared information with Moscow about a possible big terrorist attack inside Russia that was acquired during interrogations of those arrested in connection with deadly bombings in Iran," said one source.
Iran's intelligence ministry said in January it had arrested 35 people linked to twin bombings on Jan. 3 in the southeastern city of Kerman that killed nearly 100 people. On Jan. 19, the ministry said it had arrested a commander of Islamic State's Afghanistan-based branch ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K).
Islamic State claimed responsibility for the Iran blasts, the bloodiest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. U.S. intelligence sources said ISIS-K had carried out both the Jan. 3 attacks in Iran and the March 22 shootings in Moscow.
A second source, who also requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, said the information Tehran provided to Moscow about an impending attack had lacked specific details regarding timing and the exact target.
"They (the members of ISIS-K) were instructed to prepare for a significant operation in Russia... One of the terrorists (arrested in Iran) said some members of the group had already travelled to Russia," the second source said.
A third source, a senior security official, said: "As Iran has been a victim of terror attacks for years, Iranian authorities fulfilled their obligation to alert Moscow based on information acquired from those arrested terrorists."
Iran's foreign ministry and the Kremlin did not reply to a request for comment on this story. The White House had no comment on the matter.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Iran
Russia
Security
Threat
Moscow
Attack
ISIS
Next
China to import more from France amid European autos probe
Explosion rips through cafe in Russia's Voronezh
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-23
Attackers in Moscow had 'contacts' in Ukraine: Russian security services
World News
2024-03-23
Attackers in Moscow had 'contacts' in Ukraine: Russian security services
0
World News
2024-03-07
Russia reports neutralizing ISIS cell plotting attack on Moscow synagogue
World News
2024-03-07
Russia reports neutralizing ISIS cell plotting attack on Moscow synagogue
0
World News
2024-03-28
ISIS spokesperson praises the group's attack on Russian concert hall
World News
2024-03-28
ISIS spokesperson praises the group's attack on Russian concert hall
0
World News
2024-03-28
White House says US passed written warning of Moscow attack to Russia
World News
2024-03-28
White House says US passed written warning of Moscow attack to Russia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:24
China to import more from France amid European autos probe
World News
05:24
China to import more from France amid European autos probe
0
World News
03:52
Explosion rips through cafe in Russia's Voronezh
World News
03:52
Explosion rips through cafe in Russia's Voronezh
0
World News
02:20
US plans trilateral summit with Japan, South Korea in July
World News
02:20
US plans trilateral summit with Japan, South Korea in July
0
World News
01:39
Ukraine downed two of three Russian drones overnight
World News
01:39
Ukraine downed two of three Russian drones overnight
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:17
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel
Lebanon News
06:17
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel
0
Lebanon News
07:38
Mawlawi announces start of security plan implementation in Tripoli
Lebanon News
07:38
Mawlawi announces start of security plan implementation in Tripoli
0
Middle East News
03:40
Iraqi armed group claims launch of aerial attack on Eilat
Middle East News
03:40
Iraqi armed group claims launch of aerial attack on Eilat
0
Lebanon News
05:49
Al-Rahi: We do not forget Lebanon's tragedy resulting from external interventions interacting with internal ones
Lebanon News
05:49
Al-Rahi: We do not forget Lebanon's tragedy resulting from external interventions interacting with internal ones
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:38
Mawlawi announces start of security plan implementation in Tripoli
Lebanon News
07:38
Mawlawi announces start of security plan implementation in Tripoli
2
World News
03:52
Explosion rips through cafe in Russia's Voronezh
World News
03:52
Explosion rips through cafe in Russia's Voronezh
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Challenges and Controversies Surrounding the Formation of the New Palestinian Government
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Challenges and Controversies Surrounding the Formation of the New Palestinian Government
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53
Israeli army announces killing of 600 soldiers since Oct.7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53
Israeli army announces killing of 600 soldiers since Oct.7
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Istanbul: A Crossroads in Erdogan's Political Journey
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Istanbul: A Crossroads in Erdogan's Political Journey
6
Lebanon News
06:17
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel
Lebanon News
06:17
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:11
Hamas Health Ministry: Israeli army withdraws from medical complex in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:11
Hamas Health Ministry: Israeli army withdraws from medical complex in Gaza
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:09
Israeli police arrest sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:09
Israeli police arrest sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More